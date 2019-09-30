Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/30/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.

With its core businesses on the wane, Goldman has staked its future on consumer banking. So far it has lost $1.3 billion-and its makeover is challenging the firm's identity as a titan of high finance. 

 
'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors. 

 
Fed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on E-Brokers

A key element of the business model for electronic brokers was rising interest rates, but a flip in Federal Reserve policy has changed the dynamics. 

 
Congressman Introduces Bill Requiring FASB to Study New Standards

The bill, proposed by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R., Mo.), would force FASB, which sets accounting standards, to study the effect that new standards would have on market stability, credit availability and the economy. 

 
A Wall Street Revolt That Fizzled

After an ambitious push to break into the corporate listings business, IEX scrapped its five-year effort to get companies to list with it this week after its only success jumped ship. 

 
TCG Buys Majority Stake in Food52 for $83 Million

Food52, a media and e-commerce business that sells upscale home goods, said it sold a majority stake to venture firm TCG for $83 million. 

 
Wells Fargo Names Scharf CEO

Wells Fargo named BNY Mellon Chief Executive Charles Scharf as its new CEO, ending a six-month search for a leader. 

 
Federal Judge Grants Platinum Partners Co-Founder New Trial

A federal judge in New York on Friday granted a new trial to Mark Nordlicht, the co-founder of defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners who was convicted of fraud earlier this year. 

 
Private-Equity Investor Group Cautions SEC on Changing Investor Rules

Regulators' proposals to open private-equity funds to ordinary investors could lower returns and water down investor protections, the leading trade group for institutional private-equity backers warned this week. 

 
He Quit Credit Suisse. Then He Caught the Bank's Spy.

A private investigator hired by Credit Suisse trailed the bank's former wealth-management head through Zurich for several days, snapping photos along the way. The fallout has captivated Switzerland's buttoned-up banking community.

