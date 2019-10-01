Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/01/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Crypto Startup to Pay $24 Million in SEC Settlement

A startup behind one of the largest initial coin offerings of the past several years will pay $24 million to resolve allegations by the SEC that its deal violated federal investor-protection laws. 

 
Consultant Linked to Surveillance of Former Credit Suisse Executive Reported Dead

A consultant who helped Credit Suisse hire investigators to trail the bank's former wealth-management chief died in an apparent suicide last week, according to a lawyer in Switzerland. 

 
U.K. Regulator Tells Auditors to Be Tougher on 'Going Concern' Assessment

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council tightened a key accounting standard used to assess a company's health following a string of corporate collapses in Britain. 

 
Fannie, Freddie to Retain Earnings

Mortgage-finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will start keeping earnings as part of a Trump administration process aimed at moving the companies out of conservatorship and back into the private sector. 

 
Fed Adds $63.5 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $63.5 billion to the financial system Monday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Blackstone Snaps Up Colony Capital Warehouses for $5.9 Billion

Blackstone Group has struck a deal to buy a portfolio of U.S. industrial warehouses from Colony Capital for $5.9 billion, including debt, furthering its bet on the continued growth of e-commerce. 

 
Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.

With its core businesses on the wane, Goldman has staked its future on consumer banking. So far it has lost $1.3 billion-and its makeover is challenging the firm's identity as a titan of high finance. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors. 

 
Fed Rate Cuts Put Pressure on E-Brokers

A key element of the business model for electronic brokers was rising interest rates, but a flip in Federal Reserve policy has changed the dynamics.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aWISeKey's Cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Identity Blockchain Technology Already Protects over 2 Million Luxury Watches
GL
12:58aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:58aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism competitiveness improves
PU
12:56aCommunist China Doesn't Let Hong Kong Unrest, Trade War Rain on Its Parade -- Update
DJ
12:53aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:39aUK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook repatriation efforts enter 2nd week
RE
12:27aThai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:27aIndonesia Sept inflation rate falls to 3.39% y/y
RE
12:24aJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
