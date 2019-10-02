Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/02/2019 | 07:16am EDT
UBS Economist Set to Return After Leave for 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A top UBS economist whose mention of a "Chinese pig" sparked a furor in the Chinese securities industry is scheduled to return to work Wednesday. 

 
Facebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver

Cracks are forming in the coalition Facebook assembled to build a global cryptocurrency-based payments network. 

 
Schwab Cuts Fees on Online Stock Trades to Zero, Rattling Rivals

Charles Schwab said it would eliminate commissions on stock and some other trades made on its mobile and web channels, sending shares in online brokerages down sharply. 

 
Credit Suisse Puts Spy-Scandal Blame on CEO's Top Lieutenant

A probe ordered by Credit Suisse cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of involvement in a spy scandal that has enveloped the bank, and laid primary blame for the affair on a close deputy, Pierre-Olivier Bouée, who resigned. 

 
Swedbank Ousts Executives in Estonian Unit Amid Internal Probe

Swedbank removed three executives and appointed permanent leaders in its troubled Estonian division as part of its probe into allegations of weak anti-money-laundering compliance. 

 
Platinum Nears Second Closing Above $9 Billion for Latest Fund

Platinum Equity, the private-equity firm led by Tom Gores, is approaching a fundraising milestone for its largest vehicle yet. 

 
U.K. Regulator Opens Investigation Into Thomas Cook Audits

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council on Tuesday opened an investigation into Ernst & Young LLP's audits of financial statements of Thomas Cook Group PLC, the British travel company that collapsed on Sept. 23 after rescue talks broke down. 

 
New York Fed Adds About $54.9 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $54.85 billion to the financial system Tuesday by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Australia's RBA Bites the Bullet, Cuts Cash Rate Again

The Reserve Bank of Australia responded to falling interest rates globally by cutting its official benchmark rate for a third time this year, and leaving the door open to more cuts. 

 
Crypto Startup to Pay $24 Million in SEC Settlement

A startup behind one of the largest initial coin offerings in recent years will pay $24 million to resolve SEC allegations that its deal violated federal investor-protection laws.

