News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

'Why Were They Surprised?' Repo Market Turmoil Tests New York Fed Chief

After years of calm, the financial regulator under chief John Williams must show it can tamp down unexpected turbulence in overnight money markets that has spooked investors.

Credit Suisse Chief Faces Spy Scandal Aftermath Without Trusted Adviser

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quickly established a tight circle of trusted lieutenants as he set about trying to revive Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Now, in quick succession, two of the cadre are gone.

Foreign-Exchange Brokers Settle Probes Over Phony Trades

Two brokerage firms that connect banks in the foreign-exchange market agreed to pay $37.5 million to settle claims that they fabricated activity on their platforms to lure more trading interest.

New York Fed Adds About $42.1 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $42.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

BlackRock in Talks With Tencent on China Tie-Up

BlackRock has held talks over the past year with internet giant Tencent, as the world's largest money manager explores ways to strengthen its foothold in China.

Metro Bank Founder Vernon W. Hill II Steps Down

Vernon W. Hill II, the American founder of Metro Bank, who tried to bring fast-food type convenience and glitz to the U.K. banking market, plans to step down as chairman of the troubled lender.

UBS Economist Set to Return After Leave for 'Chinese Pig' Comment

A top UBS economist whose mention of a "Chinese pig" sparked a furor in the Chinese securities industry is scheduled to return to work Wednesday.

Fed's Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy in a Good Place

New York Fed leader John Williams said the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there.

Facebook Scrambles to Keep Libra on Track as Partners Waver

Visa, Mastercard and other partners that signed on to help build and maintain the Libra payments network are reconsidering their involvement after backlash from U.S. and European government officials.

