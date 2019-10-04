News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Clarida Says Fed Will Do What It Takes to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank will do what it takes to keep the longest U.S. economic expansion alive.

Fed's Mester Warns Low Rates Can Fuel Financial Imbalances

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said there was a risk of financial imbalances developing in an environment of low interest rates and that the central bank had relatively few tools to address such issues outside of monetary policy.

CFOs Could Look to Change Disclosure Practices Following Volkswagen Scandal

The legal aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions-cheating scandal could teach a lesson to finance chiefs about the right time to disclose critical information, particularly in the U.S., which differs from Europe in its disclosure requirements.

CFTC: Commissioners Shouldn't Be Forced to Testify

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked an appeals court to block an order requiring three of its commissioners to testify over statements the agency published following a market-manipulation settlement.

Allianz's Property Arm to Buy Japan Residential Assets From Blackstone Funds

The property arm of Allianz SE is buying up EUR1.1 billion worth of Japanese residential assets from funds managed by Blackstone Group.

Madison Dearborn Targets $4.5 Billion for Eighth Fund

Madison Dearborn Partners is increasing its fundraising ambitions for its newest vehicle, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows.

Lazard Plans Cuts in Asset Management

Lazard is cutting up to 7% of its asset-management employees and closing some investment funds by year-end, amid a tougher climate for money managers.

No Collusion Between Financial Times Reporters, Wirecard Short Sellers, Review Finds

An outside review of The Financial Times's coverage of German payments company Wirecard AG found no collusion between reporters and short sellers looking to benefit by drops in the company's stock price, the newspaper said Thursday.

Old Swiss Franc Mortgages Could Come Back to Haunt Polish Banks

The European Union's top court ruled in favor of Polish consumers who took out low-rate mortgages tied to the Swiss franc years ago, only to see the currency and their repayments soar-potentially leaving banks on the hook for billions of dollars.

U.S. Insurance Company Finds Japanese Buyer in $3.1 Billion Deal

Tokio Marine Holdings, which controls Japan's top insurer of cars, houses and other property, will buy Pure Group, which caters to wealthy Americans.