News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/07/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy. 

 
Mixed Market Signals Pose a Conundrum for Investors

Investors are trying to determine whether recent contradictory signals on U.S. growth mark the start of a prolonged slowdown or another speed bump in the 10-year economic expansion. 

 
Fed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve fixed the recent dysfunction in an obscure but critical lending market. Now it has to decide how to prevent these problems from recurring. 

 
Fear Overtakes Greed in IPO Market After WeWork Debacle

Shares of newly public companies, earlier this year one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, are in a slump after investors soured on unprofitable startups from Uber Technologies to WeWork. 

 
The Race to Zero Commissions

While commission-free trading is a victory for online brokerages that aimed to open up investing to the masses, it could also make the firms a victim of their own success. 

 
China's Riskiest Form of State Borrowing Enjoys a New Boom

The investment arms of China's cities and provinces are selling debt at a record pace to fund roads, railways, utilities and ports, as they seek to shore up growth by spending more on infrastructure. 

 
Taipei Exchange Named a Designated Offshore Securities Market by U.S. SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recognized Taipei Exchange as a designated offshore securities market, a move that could encourage U.S. investors to trade in Taiwan-listed stocks. 

 
Brexit Jitters Trigger ETF Outflows

Investors took a net $405 million out of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in September. 

 
Agriculture ETFs Draw Interest in Uncertain Times

These funds have had a few tough years. But the fact that their returns aren't correlated to stocks and bonds could make them more attractive. 

 
Hedge-Fund Performance Goes From Bad to Less Bad

Hedge-fund returns were much improved over the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year, but still woefully trail the market.

