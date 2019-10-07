Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/07/2019 | 07:16am EDT
HSBC Plans Job Cuts as Interim CEO Seeks to Make his Mark

HSBC is planning further job cuts to its 238,000 workforce, a person familiar with the matter said, as interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn looks to make his mark on the bank as he competes for the top job. 

 
Next Insurance Raises $250 Million From Munich Re

Reinsurance company Munich Re reinvests in portfolio company Next Insurance at a valuation of more than $1 billion. 

 
Fed's George: U.S. Economy Is in 'Good Place'

She added that she is open to rate cuts if data calls for easier monetary policy. 

 
Mixed Market Signals Pose a Conundrum for Investors

Investors are trying to determine whether recent contradictory signals on U.S. growth mark the start of a prolonged slowdown or another speed bump in the 10-year economic expansion. 

 
Fed Confronts Balance-Sheet Decisions to Curb Money-Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve fixed the recent dysfunction in an obscure but critical lending market. Now it has to decide how to prevent these problems from recurring. 

 
Fear Overtakes Greed in IPO Market After WeWork Debacle

Shares of newly public companies, earlier this year one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, are in a slump after investors soured on unprofitable startups from Uber Technologies to WeWork. 

 
The Race to Zero Commissions

While commission-free trading is a victory for online brokerages that aimed to open up investing to the masses, it could also make the firms a victim of their own success. 

 
China's Riskiest Form of State Borrowing Enjoys a New Boom

The investment arms of China's cities and provinces are selling debt at a record pace to fund roads, railways, utilities and ports, as they seek to shore up growth by spending more on infrastructure. 

 
Taipei Exchange Named a Designated Offshore Securities Market by U.S. SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has recognized Taipei Exchange as a designated offshore securities market, a move that could encourage U.S. investors to trade in Taiwan-listed stocks. 

 
Brexit Jitters Trigger ETF Outflows

Investors took a net $405 million out of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in September.

