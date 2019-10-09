News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities.

Trump to Curb Use of Federal Guidance in Issuing Regulations

President Trump is planning to sign a pair of executive orders meant to limit the use of a tool that the administration argues circumvents the federal rule-making process, according to administration officials.

Robinhood Joins the Online Cash War

Robinhood Markets plans to offer a new higher-yielding cash account, in a bid to grow from its commission-free trading roots as bigger rivals scrap trading fees.

James River Group to Cancel Auto Insurance for Uber Affiliate Rasier

James River Group Holdings said it delivered a notice of early cancellation of all insurance policies issued to Rasier, its largest customer.

ETF Firms Hit by E-Broker Price War

Exchange-traded fund providers, such as BlackRock, have also been hit by fallout from the e-broker price war, which escalated in the days after Schwab's decision to cut commissions to zero.

Fed Adds $76.4 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $76.35 billion to the financial system Tuesday, using the market for repurchase agreements to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

The Real Problem Central Bankers Face: The Rest of Us

Economic theory has taken central banks to the upside-down world of negative rates. Psychology is leading them to an even odder conclusion: perhaps the Federal Reserve needs to teach people to behave as the economic models require.

Pickup in Lending Won't Save Banks From Tough Quarter

Loans are still growing decently for big U.S. banks, but that is small comfort against the backdrop of sharply falling rates.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Pulls $37 Billion Bid for London Rival

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing abandoned its attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange Group, saying it couldn't pursue a deal without input from the target's management.