News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

No Deal: Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do

London Stock Exchange's dismissal of the Hong Kong exchange's almost $37 billion takeover attempt underscores the challenges of trying to complete cross-border deals amid geopolitical upheaval.

ECB Easing May Not Be Done Yet, Says Edmond de Rothschild AM

EXCLUSIVE: Investors may consider the ECB's stimulus moves finished for a while but Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management believes the central bank still has more room to ease.

Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities.

Värde Partners Sets Up Insurance Venture With Former Apollo, Aflac Executives

Värde Partners is set to become the latest private-equity firm to expand into the insurance industry.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Trump to Curb Use of Federal Guidance in Issuing Regulations

President Trump is planning to sign a pair of executive orders meant to limit the use of a tool that the administration argues circumvents the federal rule-making process, according to administration officials.

Robinhood Joins the Online Cash War

Robinhood Markets plans to offer a new higher-yielding cash account, in a bid to grow from its commission-free trading roots as bigger rivals scrap trading fees.

James River Group to Cancel Auto Insurance for Uber Affiliate Rasier

James River Group Holdings said it delivered a notice of early cancellation of all insurance policies issued to Rasier, its largest customer.

ETF Firms Hit by E-Broker Price War

Exchange-traded fund providers, such as BlackRock, have also been hit by fallout from the e-broker price war, which escalated in the days after Schwab's decision to cut commissions to zero.