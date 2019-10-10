Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:16am EDT
EU Looks to Tweak Method for Compiling Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union is working on a new approach for flagging countries with weak anti-money-laundering laws after the bloc's previous attempt to create a blacklist failed earlier this year. 

 
No Deal: Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do

London Stock Exchange's dismissal of the Hong Kong exchange's almost $37 billion takeover attempt underscores the challenges of trying to complete cross-border deals amid geopolitical upheaval. 

 
Facebook CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency. 

 
SEC Launches Investigation of Practices in Retirement Plans for Teachers, Government Employees

The regulator is looking to determine "if violations of the federal securities laws have occurred." 

 
Banks Use AI to Detect if It's Really You

Financial firms are working to identify potential fraud by analyzing how customers hold their phones, how fast they type and other information about mobile interactions-and the strategy is yielding results. 

 
Julie Yoo Joins Andreessen as General Partner

Andreessen Horowitz has hired a new general partner to invest in health care, as the venture-capital firm responds to an increasing number of startups entering the sector. 

 
Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
ECB Easing May Not Be Done Yet, Says Edmond de Rothschild AM

EXCLUSIVE: Investors may consider the ECB's stimulus moves finished for a while but Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management believes the central bank still has more room to ease. 

 
Boaz Weinstein's Hedge Fund Battle with Neuberger Berman Gets More Heated

Saba Capital faced a setback in its wrangle with Neuberger Berman for more power over its investment in one of Neuberger's funds. 

 
Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.18% 179.85 Delayed Quote.35.59%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.91% 7224 Delayed Quote.78.43%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 0.40% 25.4 Real-time Quote.-17.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aEXCLUSIVE : China Everbright Group to restructure, pursue billion-dollar HK IPO - sources
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aJapan yet to completely emerge from deflation - Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura
RE
01:13aRemittances to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City rise 7% y/y to $3.8 billion in Jan-Sept
RE
01:11aU.S. tariffs on China are working, says U.S. Secretary of Commerce
RE
01:11aU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
01:10aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
01:02aDollar dips, yuan rebounds as trade talk views twist and turn
RE
12:59aDollar dips, yuan rebounds as trade talk views twist and turn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group