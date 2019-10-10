News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

EU Looks to Tweak Method for Compiling Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union is working on a new approach for flagging countries with weak anti-money-laundering laws after the bloc's previous attempt to create a blacklist failed earlier this year.

No Deal: Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do

London Stock Exchange's dismissal of the Hong Kong exchange's almost $37 billion takeover attempt underscores the challenges of trying to complete cross-border deals amid geopolitical upheaval.

Facebook CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency.

SEC Launches Investigation of Practices in Retirement Plans for Teachers, Government Employees

The regulator is looking to determine "if violations of the federal securities laws have occurred."

Banks Use AI to Detect if It's Really You

Financial firms are working to identify potential fraud by analyzing how customers hold their phones, how fast they type and other information about mobile interactions-and the strategy is yielding results.

Julie Yoo Joins Andreessen as General Partner

Andreessen Horowitz has hired a new general partner to invest in health care, as the venture-capital firm responds to an increasing number of startups entering the sector.

Fed Adds $30.8 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $30.8 billion to the financial system, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

ECB Easing May Not Be Done Yet, Says Edmond de Rothschild AM

EXCLUSIVE: Investors may consider the ECB's stimulus moves finished for a while but Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management believes the central bank still has more room to ease.

Boaz Weinstein's Hedge Fund Battle with Neuberger Berman Gets More Heated

Saba Capital faced a setback in its wrangle with Neuberger Berman for more power over its investment in one of Neuberger's funds.

Fed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will soon increase its purchases of short-term Treasury securities.