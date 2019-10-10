Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
Federal Reserve Gives Large Banks a Break on Postcrisis Rules

The Federal Reserve is advancing some of the most significant rollbacks of bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations. 

 
Fed Adds $88.1 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $88.1 billion to the financial system Thursday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Fidelity Cuts Online Trading Commissions to Zero

Fidelity Investments eliminated trading commissions on its online brokerage, matching a step some of its biggest rivals unveiled last week. 

 
ECB Minutes Show Lagarde Will Inherit a Fractured Institution

Top European Central Bank officials squabbled over key elements of the bank's latest monetary stimulus package, according to minutes of the meeting, underscoring the challenge facing incoming President Christine Lagarde. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Reserving Judgment on Need for Another Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Thursday the central bank's two rate cuts thus far this year were the right thing to do, but he's reserving judgment about what should happen next. 

 
EU Looks to Tweak Method for Compiling Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union is working on a new approach for flagging countries with weak anti-money-laundering laws after the bloc's previous attempt to create a blacklist failed earlier this year. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Treasury to Sell $104 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $104 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities. 

 
No Deal: Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do

London Stock Exchange's dismissal of the Hong Kong exchange's almost $37 billion takeover attempt underscores the challenges of trying to complete cross-border deals amid geopolitical upheaval. 

 
Facebook CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.10% 180.03 Delayed Quote.37.20%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.55% 7288 Delayed Quote.78.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pNew York's Public Hospital System Regains Financial Footing
DJ
04:36pLYONDELL WORKERS PROTEST UNION LEADER'S SUSPENSION : Usw
RE
04:35pOil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
RE
04:33pOil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
RE
04:33pIndustrials Up on Hopes of Trade Deal -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:32pTimeline - Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
04:32pWho's who in the high-level Chinese trade delegation in Washington
RE
04:31pDeutsche Bank tells U.S. court it does not have Trump's tax returns
RE
04:31pACC AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL : Releases August 2019 Resin Production and Sales Statistics
PU
04:31pWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Unprecedented Global Alliance for Smart City Technology Launched to Counter Growing Tensions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group