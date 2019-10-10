News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Federal Reserve Gives Large Banks a Break on Postcrisis Rules

The Federal Reserve is advancing some of the most significant rollbacks of bank rules since President Trump took office, setting up a new way of deciding which large banks are hit with its toughest regulations.

Fed Adds $88.1 Billion to Financial System in Repo Transaction

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $88.1 billion to the financial system Thursday, using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Fidelity Cuts Online Trading Commissions to Zero

Fidelity Investments eliminated trading commissions on its online brokerage, matching a step some of its biggest rivals unveiled last week.

ECB Minutes Show Lagarde Will Inherit a Fractured Institution

Top European Central Bank officials squabbled over key elements of the bank's latest monetary stimulus package, according to minutes of the meeting, underscoring the challenge facing incoming President Christine Lagarde.

Fed's Kaplan: Reserving Judgment on Need for Another Rate Cut

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said Thursday the central bank's two rate cuts thus far this year were the right thing to do, but he's reserving judgment about what should happen next.

EU Looks to Tweak Method for Compiling Dirty-Money Blacklist

The European Union is working on a new approach for flagging countries with weak anti-money-laundering laws after the bloc's previous attempt to create a blacklist failed earlier this year.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Treasury to Sell $104 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction next week $104 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

No Deal: Why Buying the London Stock Exchange Is Hard to Do

London Stock Exchange's dismissal of the Hong Kong exchange's almost $37 billion takeover attempt underscores the challenges of trying to complete cross-border deals amid geopolitical upheaval.

Facebook CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is slated to return to Capitol Hill this month to testify before a House panel about the company's foray into cryptocurrency.