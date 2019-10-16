News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of Korea Cuts Base Rate for Second Time This Year to Spur Growth

The Bank of Korea has cut its policy rate for a second time this year to stimulate economic growth, lowering it to a level last recorded in late 2017.

Goldman Profit Drops 26% as Deals Slow, Tech Struggles

Goldman Sachs's third-quarter earnings fell as the market turned against some of the firm's stockholdings and new initiatives took time to yield positive results.

Fed's Daly Still Weighing Her Rate View

San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly said that while central-bank rate cuts will help keep the economy on a good path, she isn't ready to say whether another rate change is warranted.

Berkshire Asks to Expand BofA Stake

Berkshire Hathaway requested permission earlier this month from the Fed to increase its stake in Bank of America above 10%.

Secondary Investor Whitehorse Raises $2 Billion for Latest Fund

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners has expanded its asset base over the past few years as investors seek more liquidity from what historically has been one of the world's most illiquid asset classes.

Turkey's Halkbank Charged in Iran Sanctions Evasion Case

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank with a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, ramping up pressure as Turkey conducts a military offensive on Syria.

Kreutzer's Take: Four Takeaways From KPS's Latest Fundraising

KPS Capital Partners raised $7 billion across its two newest funds. We uncovered some interesting details about its latest haul.

Schwab's Growing Cash Absorbs Interest-Rate Impact

Charles Schwab reported record third-quarter earnings that topped expectations, as growing cash balances helped the e-broker offset the effect of falling interest rates.

Audit Watchdog Plagued by Internal Strife, Whistleblower Claims

A watchdog tasked with protecting investors by policing audits of public companies has slowed its work amid board infighting and multiple senior staff departures, according to a whistleblower letter and people familiar with the situation.

KPS Capital Partners Raises $7 Billion for Newest Funds

New York-based private-equity firm KPS Capital Partners received $15 billion of investor interest for its two latest funds, but limited the amount it would accept to $7 billion.