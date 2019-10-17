News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

IAG Selling Stake in SBI General Insurance for Over A$640 Mln

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its 26% stake in SBI General Insurance Co., a joint venture with State Bank of India.

Bank of America Profit Falls on Charge

A one-time charge dented Bank of America's third-quarter profit, but the bank posted gains in its consumer, wealth and commercial businesses.

Regional Lenders Lean on Fees to Fuel Revenue Growth

U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group, two of the country's biggest regional lenders, posted profit and revenue that were higher than expected, as higher fee income offset slower revenue growth from lending.

Highland Capital Management Files for Bankruptcy

Highland Capital Management filed for bankruptcy protection to fend off investors suing it over a hedge fund that closed during the financial crisis.

Inside Facebook's Botched Attempt to Start a New Cryptocurrency

With libra, the social-media giant promised to change payments world-wide. Instead, major partners bolted after lawmakers and regulators challenged its plans, an early sign of how Washington is putting Facebook on a tight leash.

Fed Kicks Off Balance-Sheet Expansion

The New York Fed embarked on its first round of Treasury bill buying aimed at expanding its overall holdings, and found no dearth of interest from banks wanting to sell securities.

KKR Lines Up New Leaders for Private-Equity Businesses

KKR has promoted six deal makers to lead its flagship private-equity businesses around the world, which together have amassed $75 billion in assets.

Fed Is Buying Treasurys Again. Don't Call It Quantitative Easing.

The central bank is buying short-term Treasury debt, but officials say the purchases are nothing like the bond-buying stimulus unleashed by the central bank between 2008 and 2014 to support the economy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Bank of Korea Cuts Base Rate for Second Time This Year to Spur Growth

The Bank of Korea has cut its policy rate for a second time this year to stimulate economic growth, lowering it to a level last recorded in late 2017.