News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Schwab to Allow Investors to Buy and Sell Fractions of Stocks

Charles Schwab will let investors buy and sell fractions of shares in coming months as part of an effort to attract younger clients.

Trading, Tax Benefit Lift Morgan Stanley Profit

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose 3% from a year ago, the last major U.S. bank to skate through a period of global tensions and shifting markets.

New York Fed Injects $104.15 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $104.15 billion in temporary liquidity into financial markets Thursday.

IAG Selling Stake in SBI General Insurance for Over A$640 Mln

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its 26% stake in SBI General Insurance Co., a joint venture with State Bank of India.

Citigroup Names Peter Babej as CEO for Asia-Pacific Region

Mr. Babej, previously the global head of the bank's financial institutions group, will transition into the role immediately, Citigroup said.

GIP Fund Nears a Record as Investors Flock to Infrastructure Strategy

Global Infrastructure Partners is set to break the record for the largest fund ever raised for infrastructure deals. The New York-based private-equity firm has received interest from investors totaling more than $20 billion for its latest fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Saudi Exchange Readies Aramco IPO. Investors Raise Concerns.

Saudi Arabia's stock market has transformed itself by opening to international investors. But as it prepares to host the world's biggest initial public offering, concerns remain about market transparency and how heavily the government intervenes in Saudi shares.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley: What Price for Stability?

Wall Street's two biggest stand-alone investment banks are starting to look more alike, but under the surface they offer some fairly different risks and opportunities for investors.

Bank of America Profit Falls on Charge

A one-time charge dented Bank of America's third-quarter profit, but the bank posted gains in its consumer, wealth and commercial businesses.