News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/18/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley: What Price for Stability?

Wall Street's two biggest stand-alone investment banks are starting to look more alike, but under the surface they offer some fairly different risks and opportunities for investors. 

 
Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month. 

 
Schwab to Allow Investors to Buy and Sell Fractions of Stocks

Charles Schwab will let investors buy and sell fractions of shares in coming months as part of an effort to attract younger clients. 

 
Trading, Tax Benefit Lift Morgan Stanley Profit

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose 3% from a year ago, the last major U.S. bank to skate through a period of global tensions and shifting markets. 

 
New York Fed Injects $104.15 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $104.15 billion in temporary liquidity into financial markets Thursday. 

 
IAG Selling Stake in SBI General Insurance for Over A$640 Mln

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its 26% stake in SBI General Insurance Co., a joint venture with State Bank of India. 

 
Citigroup Names Peter Babej as CEO for Asia-Pacific Region

Mr. Babej, previously the global head of the bank's financial institutions group, will transition into the role immediately, Citigroup said. 

 
Barclays CTO Helps Spearhead Female-Entrepreneurs Program

Barclays and venture-capital firm Anthemis Group are looking for women with ideas for fintech startups, hoping some can start businesses that can eventually sell the London-based bank new software or other products. 

 
GIP Fund Nears a Record as Investors Flock to Infrastructure Strategy

Global Infrastructure Partners is set to break the record for the largest fund ever raised for infrastructure deals. The New York-based private-equity firm has received interest from investors totaling more than $20 billion for its latest fund, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Saudi Exchange Readies Aramco IPO. Investors Raise Concerns.

Saudi Arabia's stock market has transformed itself by opening to international investors. But as it prepares to host the world's biggest initial public offering, concerns remain about market transparency and how heavily the government intervenes in Saudi shares.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA -0.41% 60.95 End-of-day quote.-42.96%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.34% 164.88 Delayed Quote.8.96%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.14% 69.6 Delayed Quote.33.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.46% 206.46 Delayed Quote.24.17%
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 1.26% 8.05 End-of-day quote.11.86%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.52% 43.44 Delayed Quote.9.56%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 0.70% 2294 End-of-day quote.11.20%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 3.67% 265.45 End-of-day quote.-12.66%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.10% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
01:36aSterling trades near five-month high on Brexit, yuan steady after China GDP
RE
01:18aApple's Cook meets China regulator after pulling Hong Kong app
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:55aYuan trades flat, takes weak China GDP in stride
RE
12:46aChina's GDP growth grinds to near 30-year low as tariffs hit production
RE
12:46aINSTANT VIEW : China third-quarter GDP grows 6.0% y/y, misses expectations
RE
12:31aEU leaders discuss $1.2 trillion post-Brexit budget
RE
12:25aJapan finance minister signals readiness to ramp up stimulus to fight risks
RE
12:22aMost Southeast Asian stock markets slip on bleak China growth data; Singapore, Thailand drag
RE
