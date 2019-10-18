News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

LSE Revenue Rises

London Stock Exchange said that total revenue rose 12% in the third quarter, and that the group's chief financial officer, David Warren, intends to retire by the end of 2020.

House Republican Asks for Details on Fed Balance-Sheet Operations

The top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee is seeking more details about the Fed's plan to expand its asset portfolio and wants to know whether regulations played a role in recent dysfunction in short-term lending markets.

Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley: What Price for Stability?

Wall Street's two biggest stand-alone investment banks are starting to look more alike, but under the surface they offer some fairly different risks and opportunities for investors.

Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month.

Schwab to Allow Investors to Buy and Sell Fractions of Stocks

Charles Schwab will let investors buy and sell fractions of shares in coming months as part of an effort to attract younger clients.

Trading, Tax Benefit Lift Morgan Stanley Profit

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose 3% from a year ago, the last major U.S. bank to skate through a period of global tensions and shifting markets.

New York Fed Injects $104.15 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $104.15 billion in temporary liquidity into financial markets Thursday.

IAG Selling Stake in SBI General Insurance for Over A$640 Mln

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its 26% stake in SBI General Insurance Co., a joint venture with State Bank of India.

Citigroup Names Peter Babej as CEO for Asia-Pacific Region

Mr. Babej, previously the global head of the bank's financial institutions group, will transition into the role immediately, Citigroup said.

Barclays CTO Helps Spearhead Female-Entrepreneurs Program

Barclays and venture-capital firm Anthemis Group are looking for women with ideas for fintech startups, hoping some can start businesses that can eventually sell the London-based bank new software or other products.