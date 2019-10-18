Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 07:16am EDT
LSE Revenue Rises

London Stock Exchange said that total revenue rose 12% in the third quarter, and that the group's chief financial officer, David Warren, intends to retire by the end of 2020. 

 
House Republican Asks for Details on Fed Balance-Sheet Operations

The top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee is seeking more details about the Fed's plan to expand its asset portfolio and wants to know whether regulations played a role in recent dysfunction in short-term lending markets. 

 
Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley: What Price for Stability?

Wall Street's two biggest stand-alone investment banks are starting to look more alike, but under the surface they offer some fairly different risks and opportunities for investors. 

 
Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month. 

 
Schwab to Allow Investors to Buy and Sell Fractions of Stocks

Charles Schwab will let investors buy and sell fractions of shares in coming months as part of an effort to attract younger clients. 

 
Trading, Tax Benefit Lift Morgan Stanley Profit

Morgan Stanley's third-quarter profit rose 3% from a year ago, the last major U.S. bank to skate through a period of global tensions and shifting markets. 

 
New York Fed Injects $104.15 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $104.15 billion in temporary liquidity into financial markets Thursday. 

 
IAG Selling Stake in SBI General Insurance for Over A$640 Mln

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its 26% stake in SBI General Insurance Co., a joint venture with State Bank of India. 

 
Citigroup Names Peter Babej as CEO for Asia-Pacific Region

Mr. Babej, previously the global head of the bank's financial institutions group, will transition into the role immediately, Citigroup said. 

 
Barclays CTO Helps Spearhead Female-Entrepreneurs Program

Barclays and venture-capital firm Anthemis Group are looking for women with ideas for fintech startups, hoping some can start businesses that can eventually sell the London-based bank new software or other products.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA 4.43% 63.65 End-of-day quote.-40.43%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.11% 165.8 Delayed Quote.8.96%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.14% 69.6 Delayed Quote.33.69%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.46% 206.46 Delayed Quote.24.17%
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 1.26% 8.05 End-of-day quote.13.57%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.94% 7112 Delayed Quote.73.41%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.52% 43.44 Delayed Quote.9.56%
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 0.70% 2294 End-of-day quote.11.20%
STATE BANK OF INDIA 3.67% 265.45 End-of-day quote.-10.29%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 1.10% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aChina's regulator tightens supervision on banks' structured deposit products
RE
07:47aFutures flat as China data gloom overshadows upbeat earnings
RE
07:45aTurkey's forex reserves an Achilles heel if sanctions were to deepen
RE
07:41aAmerican Express quarterly profit rises 6% on higher consumer spending
RE
07:39aSterling slips as investors await Brexit showdown
RE
07:38aZero-sugar sodas drive Coca-Cola revenue beat
RE
07:36aZero-sugar sodas drive Coca-Cola revenue beat
RE
07:35aPORT OF HAMBURG : Innovative vessels visit port of Brussels
PU
07:35aSchlumberger profit beats as international gains offset weak North America
RE
07:33aJ&J's depression drug Spravato wins European panel vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares slump as profit warning deepens carmaker's problems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group