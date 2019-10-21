Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/21/2019 | 12:16am EDT
HSBC's Stand-In Weathers Storms in Bid for Top Job

HSBC started 2019 with a chief executive poised for growth and focused on making its 238,000 employees the "best version of themselves." It is ending the year with a new boss cutting thousands of jobs, culling clients and putting businesses on the block. 

 
In a Case of Missing Paychecks, Millions in Taxes Remain Unpaid

Millions of dollars destined for federal, state and local taxes remain stuck in limbo, more than a month after the collapse of a New York payroll processor. 

 
Insurers Face Wave of Costly Child Sex-Abuse Claims

New state laws encouraging child abuse victims to come forward are expected to spur a wave of lawsuits against insurance companies, likely bringing many aspects of previous insurance contracts into dispute. 

 
Ratings Firms Give Companies More Breathing Room

Amid a major corporate borrowing boom, ratings firms have given leeway to big borrowers like Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup, allowing their balance sheets to swell. 

 
Carl Icahn Is Nearing Another Landmark Deal. This Time It's With His Son.

Brett Icahn is emerging as the likely successor to one of the most famous investors of all time. But his father is not ready to hand over the reins just yet. 

 
Highland Capital Management LP Creditor Likely to Press for Chapter 11 Trustee

Highland Capital Management LP appeared for the first time in bankruptcy court as creditors' lawyers questioned the fund manager's corporate governance and previewed a potential battle over control of the restructuring process. 

 
Supreme Court to Consider Structure of Consumer Finance Watchdog

The Supreme Court will review whether the leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is constitutional, a case that could give the president more power over independent government agencies. 

 
Investor Sentiment Improves as Trade and Brexit Worries Ease

The shift in sentiment took place as investors cheered a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China that prevented additional tariffs from taking effect and a preliminary Brexit deal between the U.K. and European Union. 

 
Fed Intervenes in Markets Friday With Temporary and Permanent Liquidity

The New York Fed added $56.65 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Friday. 

 
American Express's Earnings, Top Line Rise

American Express's profit and revenue climbed in the third quarter, along with its provision for losses.

