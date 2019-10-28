Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/28/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times

Hong Kong's longstanding status as one of the world's most profitable banking markets is under threat as the economy is stung by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing Chinese growth and months of antigovernment protests. 

 
The Race Is On for The Future of Bond Trading

Wall Street has a new bond king in MarketAxess, but as always, there are rivals for the crown. 

 
Don Valentine, Pioneer Investor Who Founded Sequoia Capital, Dies at 87

The pioneer venture capitalist, who struck it rich with investments in companies including Apple, Cisco Systems, Oracle and Atari, died on Friday. 

 
Financial Industry Leads the Way on Diversity

Banks and insurers got the highest overall score in The Wall Street Journal rankings. 

 
Anti-Money-Laundering Watchdog Provides More Guidance on Beneficial Ownership Transparency

The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, said countries that rely on a single approach are less effective in obtaining accurate and timely information about the ownership of an entity. 

 
Citigroup's Consumer Strategy Is Starting to Pay Off

The global head of Citigroup's consumer business is leaving, yet things are actually heading in the right direction for that part of the banking giant. 

 
Schwab Shows Strength While Rival E-Brokers Lag Behind

Charles Schwab's zero-commission gambit is paying off, as the stock has rebounded since its Oct. 1 announcement. 

 
Barclays Warns Over U.K. Economic Uncertainty

Barclays posted record revenue in its investment bank in the third quarter but warned that its U.K. business is feeling effects from Britain's planned departure from the European Union. 

 
Chinese Conglomerate Said to Weigh Sale of Trophy Asset

A once-highflying Chinese conglomerate has earmarked for sale its controlling stake in Nasdaq-listed Sirius International Insurance Group, according to people familiar with the matter, as pressure mounts from shareholders and creditors for a solution to its debt crisis. 

 
Fed Adds $77.3 Billion in Weekend Liquidity

The New York Fed injected permanent and temporary liquidity into financial markets Friday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.23% 246.58 Delayed Quote.56.32%
ATARI -0.45% 0.2668 Real-time Quote.-21.64%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.53% 170.36 Delayed Quote.13.18%
CISCO SYSTEMS 1.06% 46.9 Delayed Quote.8.24%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. -1.54% 344.07 Delayed Quote.62.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 8243.119014 Delayed Quote.23.37%
