News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Big Four Audit Firms Sell Less Nonaudit Work to U.K. Audit Clients
Big Four audit and accounting firms in the U.K. are selling less nonaudit work to their audit clients, a finding that comes as some lawmakers are recommending firms separate their audit and consulting businesses to avoid conflicts of interest.
Fannie, Freddie Told to Prepare for Return to Private Sector
The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates goals for the housing-finance companies in conservatorship since the financial crisis.
Apollo to Buy More of Athene as Insurer Eliminates Supervoting Structure
Apollo Global Management is buying an additional 18% stake in insurance company Athene Holding as part of a complex deal that will eliminate the private-equity firm's supervoting power with the insurer.
HSBC to 'Remodel' After Fall in Third-Quarter Profit
HSBC dropped one of its main financial targets for 2020 and said it would embark on a new round of restructuring as tougher market conditions hit its third-quarter earnings.
Fed Adds $76.6 Billion in Overnight Liquidity
The New York Fed added $76.583 billion in liquidity to financial markets by way of an overnight repurchase-agreement operation.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services
Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
Hong Kong's longstanding status as one of the world's most profitable banking markets is under threat as the economy is stung by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing Chinese growth and months of antigovernment protests.
The Race Is On for The Future of Bond Trading
Wall Street has a new bond king in MarketAxess, but as always, there are rivals for the crown.
Don Valentine, Pioneer Investor Who Founded Sequoia Capital, Dies at 87
The pioneer venture capitalist, who struck it rich with investments in companies including Apple, Cisco Systems, Oracle and Atari, died on Friday.
Financial Industry Leads the Way on Diversity
Banks and insurers got the highest overall score in The Wall Street Journal rankings.