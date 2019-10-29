News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Big Four Audit Firms Sell Less Nonaudit Work to U.K. Audit Clients

Big Four audit and accounting firms in the U.K. are selling less nonaudit work to their audit clients, a finding that comes as some lawmakers are recommending firms separate their audit and consulting businesses to avoid conflicts of interest.

Fannie, Freddie Told to Prepare for Return to Private Sector

The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates goals for the housing-finance companies in conservatorship since the financial crisis.

Apollo to Buy More of Athene as Insurer Eliminates Supervoting Structure

Apollo Global Management is buying an additional 18% stake in insurance company Athene Holding as part of a complex deal that will eliminate the private-equity firm's supervoting power with the insurer.

HSBC to 'Remodel' After Fall in Third-Quarter Profit

HSBC dropped one of its main financial targets for 2020 and said it would embark on a new round of restructuring as tougher market conditions hit its third-quarter earnings.

Fed Adds $76.6 Billion in Overnight Liquidity

The New York Fed added $76.583 billion in liquidity to financial markets by way of an overnight repurchase-agreement operation.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times

Hong Kong's longstanding status as one of the world's most profitable banking markets is under threat as the economy is stung by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing Chinese growth and months of antigovernment protests.

The Race Is On for The Future of Bond Trading

Wall Street has a new bond king in MarketAxess, but as always, there are rivals for the crown.

Don Valentine, Pioneer Investor Who Founded Sequoia Capital, Dies at 87

The pioneer venture capitalist, who struck it rich with investments in companies including Apple, Cisco Systems, Oracle and Atari, died on Friday.

Financial Industry Leads the Way on Diversity

Banks and insurers got the highest overall score in The Wall Street Journal rankings.