Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:16am EDT
Big Four Audit Firms Sell Less Nonaudit Work to U.K. Audit Clients

Big Four audit and accounting firms in the U.K. are selling less nonaudit work to their audit clients, a finding that comes as some lawmakers are recommending firms separate their audit and consulting businesses to avoid conflicts of interest. 

 
Fannie, Freddie Told to Prepare for Return to Private Sector

The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates goals for the housing-finance companies in conservatorship since the financial crisis. 

 
Apollo to Buy More of Athene as Insurer Eliminates Supervoting Structure

Apollo Global Management is buying an additional 18% stake in insurance company Athene Holding as part of a complex deal that will eliminate the private-equity firm's supervoting power with the insurer. 

 
HSBC to 'Remodel' After Fall in Third-Quarter Profit

HSBC dropped one of its main financial targets for 2020 and said it would embark on a new round of restructuring as tougher market conditions hit its third-quarter earnings. 

 
Fed Adds $76.6 Billion in Overnight Liquidity

The New York Fed added $76.583 billion in liquidity to financial markets by way of an overnight repurchase-agreement operation. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times

Hong Kong's longstanding status as one of the world's most profitable banking markets is under threat as the economy is stung by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing Chinese growth and months of antigovernment protests. 

 
The Race Is On for The Future of Bond Trading

Wall Street has a new bond king in MarketAxess, but as always, there are rivals for the crown. 

 
Don Valentine, Pioneer Investor Who Founded Sequoia Capital, Dies at 87

The pioneer venture capitalist, who struck it rich with investments in companies including Apple, Cisco Systems, Oracle and Atari, died on Friday. 

 
Financial Industry Leads the Way on Diversity

Banks and insurers got the highest overall score in The Wall Street Journal rankings.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.00% 249.05 Delayed Quote.56.32%
ATARI 6.30% 0.2836 Real-time Quote.-16.71%
ATHENE HOLDING LTD. 5.50% 44.31 Delayed Quote.11.25%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.58% 47.17 Delayed Quote.8.24%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.82% 593.8 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 1.40% 348.87 Delayed Quote.65.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aThree-peat? Fed copies 1990s playbook in bid to avert a downturn
RE
01:31aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:28aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aAsia shares touch three-month top, cautious on Fed
RE
01:27aSOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK ART SCHOLARSHIP : Call for applications
PU
01:26aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:23aHong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aCautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie dollars; fed awaited
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
4TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Acquisition Would Be LVMH's Most Challenging Yet
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group