News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/30/2019 | 04:16am GMT
Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds

Venezuela's opposition government escalated its efforts to protect Citgo Petroleum Corp. from seizure, seeking a U.S. court order erasing bondholders' collateral rights over the state-owned refiner and invalidating $1.7 billion in debt. 

 
Labor Secretary Scalia to Participate in Financial-Advice Rulemaking

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia can participate in the department's rewrite of a closely watched investment-advice rule, government ethics attorneys said. Before joining the cabinet, he led a legal challenge to an Obama-era fiduciary rule. 

 
Futures Exchange Reins In Runaway Trading Algorithms

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange is cracking down on runaway algorithms in one of the world's biggest futures markets. A surge in the volume of data tied to Eurodollar futures wasn't caused by an increase in trading. 

 
SEC Probes AIG Unit on Retirement Products

The SEC is investigating sales and disclosure practices at Valic, a unit of giant insurer AIG, including the company's dealings with retirement-plan participants at school districts and universities. 

 
Mastercard's Earnings Rise 11%

Credit-card company Mastercard saw its profit rise 11% from the comparable quarter a year earlier, driven by an increase in revenue. 

 
KKR's Earnings Fall as Revenue, Investment Income Decline

KKR's profit declined in the third quarter as the private-equity firm reported a loss from its investment activities and a slump in revenue. 

 
Swedbank Work to Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Functions Continues

Swedbank AB said Tuesday that its work to strengthen anti-money laundering functions and improve customer knowledge continues throughout the bank. 

 
Bank of Canada Likely to Stand Pat This Week

Canada's economy is showing enough resilience for the Bank of Canada to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a policy announcement on Wednesday, economists say, making Canada an outlier among advanced economies. 

 
Government Remedy for Bond Ratings Has Failed

After the financial crisis, Washington focused on the credit-ratings firms and the conflict of interest that made them "essential cogs in the wheel of financial destruction," according to the federal government's report on the crisis. 

 
Ex-Banker Bids to Cash In on South African Takeover of Central Bank

Activist shareholders eyeing a multibillion-dollar payout have zeroed in on an unusual target: South Africa's publicly traded central bank.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD -0.59% 274.29 Delayed Quote.45.40%
SWEDBANK -3.26% 136.45 Delayed Quote.-28.45%
