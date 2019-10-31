News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Accused 1MDB Mastermind Reaches Civil Settlement With U.S.

Jho Low, the businessman-turned-fugitive accused of masterminding a multibillion-dollar fraud involving Malaysia's sovereign-wealth fund, agreed to forfeit more than $700 million in assets U.S. authorities sought to seize

Fed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and began to downplay expectations of further reductions for now.

MetLife's Profit Climbs, Helped by Hedging Against Low Rates

The insurer recorded an increase in revenue thanks in part to a $1.25 billion net derivative gain.

Credit Suisse Posts Strong Profit, Boosted by Fund Platform Sale

Credit Suisse's net profit more than doubled on the back of strong results in global markets and the sale of a fund platform, but results in the Swiss bank's core wealth management units were weaker.

Bankrupt MTE Holdings Defaulted 30 Times in a Year, Lender Alleges

Lenders say bankrupt MTE Holdings has defaulted 30 times on $410 million in debt in the past year, and that a restructuring executive they want to install at the oil-and-gas company's Midland, Texas, operations has been denied access to the premises.

U.K. Regulator Pushes for Improved Financial Reports

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council is calling upon audit committee chairs and finance directors to boost the quality of their companies' financial reports, a move that comes on the heels of a review in which the accounting regulator found room for substantial improvement.

Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Rate

Bank of Canada officials considered an insurance cut to shelter the economy from rising global headwinds before deciding to leave the key rate on hold this week, Governor Stephen Poloz said.

Chicago Fed Board Chairwoman Pramaggiore Steps Down Amid Probe of Former Employer

Anne Pramaggiore resigned soon after she abruptly retired from her job as chief executive of the utilities unit of Exelon Corp.

Treasury Exploring New Debt Products, Including 20-Year Bond

The Treasury Department is considering several possible new debt products as officials seek more ways to attract investment as budget analysts expect years of continued growth in federal budget deficits.

Deutsche Bank Must Show It Can Do More Than Just Shrink

The German banking giant says it is hitting restructuring goals, but investors are far from convinced.