News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

New Exchange Seeks SEC Nod to Take On NYSE, Nasdaq

A new venture backed by nine financial heavyweights is seeking regulatory approval to launch a new exchange, making a bid to be a cheaper place to trade stocks than the incumbent exchange.

Treasury Pares Back Anti-Inversion Tax Regulations

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals, deeming the regulations too burdensome and unnecessary.

Deutsche Bank Approved Property Sale to Russian Businessman Despite Internal Objections

Deutsche Bank officials approved the sale of a chunk of Silicon Valley real estate to a Russian businessman despite concerns from its U.S. reputational risk committee, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle, Apollo See Benefits From Changing Structure

Private-equity firms Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management said Thursday that switching to corporations from partnerships could broaden ownership among mutual funds and other investors.

Chinese Bank Run Extends to Third Day

A cash squeeze at Yichuan Bank makes it at least the fourth small lender that authorities have rushed to aid this year.

Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals.

Rajeev Misra Built SoftBank's Huge Tech Fund. Now He Has to Save It.

The eccentric former banker faces problems with WeWork and other big investments. The Vision Fund, which spent an average of $1 billion a week, is now taking a more cautious approach.

Fed Adds $72.53 Billion to Markets

The New York Federal Reserve added $72.53 billion to financial markets Thursday.

BNP Paribas Profit Falls But Above Forecast

BNP Paribas reported an 8% fall in third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, when results included a one-off capital gain, with the investment banking business performing strongly.

ING Underlying Profit Meets Hopes

ING posted an underlying profit of EUR1.91 billion for the third quarter, in line with forecasts, although net earnings for the period, which rose 73%, missed estimates.