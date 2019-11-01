Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/01/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Proxy Advisory Firm Sues SEC Over New Rules

The nation's biggest shareholder advisory firm sued the Securities and Exchange Commission over new rules meant to give investors more transparency into how they make recommendations. 

 
Danske Bank Cautions on Profit

Danske Bank reported a 23% rise in third-quarter net profit on lower costs, but warned that it now expects the result for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range. 

 
TP ICAP Revenue Rises

Interdealer broker TP ICAP posted a 13% rise in third quarter revenue on a constant-currency basis and backed its full year guidance. 

 
New Exchange Seeks SEC Nod to Take On NYSE, Nasdaq

A new venture backed by nine financial heavyweights is seeking regulatory approval to launch a new exchange, making a bid to be a cheaper place to trade stocks than the incumbent exchange. 

 
Treasury Pares Back Anti-Inversion Tax Regulations

The Treasury Department is scaling back Obama-era rules designed to limit tax-avoiding corporate inversion deals, deeming the regulations too burdensome and unnecessary. 

 
Deutsche Bank Approved Property Sale to Russian Businessman Despite Internal Objections

Deutsche Bank officials approved the sale of a chunk of Silicon Valley real estate to a Russian businessman despite concerns from its U.S. reputational risk committee, according to documents and people familiar with the matter. 

 
Carlyle, Apollo See Benefits From Changing Structure

Private-equity firms Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management said Thursday that switching to corporations from partnerships could broaden ownership among mutual funds and other investors. 

 
Scenes From a Chinese Bank Run:

A cash squeeze at Yichuan Bank makes it at least the fourth small lender that authorities have rushed to aid this year. 

 
Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals. 

 
The Man Who Built SoftBank's Tech Fund Now Has to Fix It

Rajeev Misra, the eccentric former banker who created SoftBank's Vision Fund, faces problems with WeWork and other big investments. The huge tech fund, which spent an average of $1 billion a week, is now taking a more cautious approach.

