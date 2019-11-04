News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Hits a Record

Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile hit a record in the third quarter, as Warren Buffett continued his hunt for large companies to buy at attractive prices.

Low-Volatility Funds Are in Demand, Once Again

Investment professionals and individual investors have turned to ETFs and mutual funds that buy low-volatility stocks as a way to hedge against market volatility.

Technical Issue Affected Capital One Accountholders

Some Capital One customers were having problems accessing their money.

AIG Swings to Profit, as Catastrophes Take a Smaller Toll

Global insurer American International Group swung to a profit in third-quarter net income, as catastrophes took significantly less of a bite out of earnings than the year before.

Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday.

Proxy Advisory Firm Sues SEC Over New Rules

The nation's biggest shareholder advisory firm sued the Securities and Exchange Commission over new rules meant to give investors more transparency into how they make recommendations.

Danske Bank Cautions on Profit

Danske Bank reported a 23% rise in third-quarter net profit on lower costs, but warned that it now expects the result for the year to be at the lower end of its guided range.

TP ICAP Revenue Rises

Interdealer broker TP ICAP posted a 13% rise in third quarter revenue on a constant-currency basis and backed its full year guidance.

New York Fed Adds $104.583 Billion to Markets

The New York Fed added $104.583 billion in liquidity to financial markets,

Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.