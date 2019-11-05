News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

China Cuts Key Interest Rate to Boost Growth

China's central bank cut a key interest rate that could help lower funding costs for businesses amid an economic slowdown.

SEC Urged to End Ratings Firms' Conflicted Business Model

An advisory panel is considering whether to recommend a new business model as the agency comes under pressure to act.

Elliott Raises $2 Billion for Buyouts, Preps $4 Billion Hedge-Fund Push

Elliott's private-equity transactions will include buyouts of publicly traded companies and carving out divisions of companies, a regulatory filing said.

Fed's Daly Says Three Rate Cuts Appropriate

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank did the right thing to lower rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to ease policy further.

Fed Survey Shows Business Loan Demand Weakened in Third Quarter

Demand for business loans weakened in the third quarter as bank customers dialed back their plans for new plant and equipment investment, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

Marijuana Laws Create Compliance Quandary for U.S. Broker-Dealers

A patchwork of state and federal laws governing the use and sale of marijuana is creating compliance challenges for U.S. firms that manage accounts for investors and trade securities for them.

Large Bitcoin Player Manipulated Price Sharply Higher, Study Says

A single large player, using the Bitfinex exchange and a cryptocurrency called tether, manipulated the price of bitcoin as it ran up to a peak of nearly $20,000 two years ago, a new study has concluded.

Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before Congressional Committee on Nov. 13

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 13, the committee said on Monday.

Santander Takes Stake in U.K. Payments Company

Spanish bank Santander agreed to acquire a stake in a U.K.-based payments platform for $453 million, as European banks hobbled by ultralow interest rates target growth areas.

First Horizon Buying Iberiabank in All-Stock Deal

First Horizon National Corp. is buying Iberiabank Corp. in all-stock merger, forming a combined organization with $75 billion in assets.