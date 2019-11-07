News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SoftBank's Vision Fund Won't Alter Its Investment Strategy

SoftBank Group's Vision Fund will do little to change its investment strategy, the fund's finance chief said, despite losses and missteps with We Cos.

Fed Adds $62.542 Billion To Markets Wednesday

The New York Fed added $62.542 billion to financial markets on Wednesday as part of the central bank's ongoing efforts to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved.

German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the overhauls.

Fed's Williams Says No Rate Changes Penciled In, Economy Will Drive Policy

Two top Federal Reserve officials said they don't see a need right now for the central bank to press forward with more rate cuts after lowering the cost of short-term borrowing several times this year.

Options Traders Eye Bullish Bets on Emerging Markets

The $27 billion iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has risen about 12% this year.

FICO Rolls Out AI Tools for Digital Authentication

Fair Isaac, creator of the widely used FICO credit score, is set to unveil two artificial-intelligence tools designed to help banks authenticate customers and reduce fraud.

SoftBank Founder Calls Judgment 'Bad' After $4.7 Billion WeWork Hit

"I regret it in many ways," Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said of the investment, after SoftBank marked down the total value of WeWork's equity to $7.8 billion.

Calstrs Carried-Interest Payments to Private-Equity Managers Fall as Exits Slow

The pension fund for California schoolteachers saw its payments to private-equity managers decline last year, one of several recent signs that buyout firms are having more trouble profitably selling investments.

Societe Generale Profit Tumbles

Societe Generale said its third-quarter net profit fell to EUR854 million, while the bank strengthened its capital base.

BNY Mellon Debt Fund Says Restaurants, Health Care Damped Results

A BNY Mellon debt fund said Envision Healthcare, Gavilan Resources, NPC International and Constellis Holdings damped its returns in its recent fiscal year.