News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again.

Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth.

Tower Research to Pay $67 Million to Settle Spoofing Claims

Tower Research agreed to pay $67 million to settle regulatory claims that its traders manipulated the price of stock-index futures.

Banks Don't Know What to Do With Their Branches

Even as they gravitate to banking apps, many customers still want the option of a physical branch. In response, lenders are trying different ways to deliver a welcoming in-person experience.

Capital One Senior Security Officer Being Moved to New Role

Capital One Financial is moving its chief information security officer out of the role in the wake of the bank's massive data breach.

Fed Adds $115.14 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $115.14 billion to financial markets via temporary operations on Thursday.

CFTC Whistleblower Tips and Awards Fall After Record 2018

The number of tips to-and awards given out by-the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's whistleblower program have fallen from records set last year, according to the regulator's annual report to Congress.

San Francisco Fed Event Elevates Climate Change as a Central Bank Concern

The San Francisco Fed is holding a conference Friday devoted to taking stock of what a changing environment means for growth and other factors the central bank is charged with minding.

Blockchain Makes Inroads Into Stock Market's $1 Trillion Plumbing System

Technology from the bitcoin world is coming to the trillion-dollar plumbing that underpins the U.S. stock market.

TowerBrook Capital Becomes Latest Buyout Firm to Expand Leadership

TowerBrook Capital Partners, the former buyout unit of George Soros's family office, has become the latest private-equity firm to make changes in its senior management team.