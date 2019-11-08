News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market.

As WeWork Grew, Wall Street Lent It Money, Credibility

Banks jockeying for a role in WeWork's public debut wooed founder Adam Neumann with sky-high valuations that would make him a billionaire many times over. Their loans to the company told a different story.

Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies.

Allianz Upbeat as Profit Edges Higher

Allianz said it expects full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range after the German insurer posted a slight rise in third-quarter net profit to EUR1.95 billion.

Credit Agricole Profit Beats Forecasts

Credit Agricole posted an above-forecast third-quarter net profit of EUR1.2 billion on a 4.8% rise in revenue and said its core Tier 1 ratio edged higher.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again.

Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth.

Tower Research to Pay $67 Million to Settle Spoofing Claims

Tower Research agreed to pay $67 million to settle regulatory claims that its traders manipulated the price of stock-index futures.

Banks Don't Know What to Do With Their Branches

Even as they gravitate to banking apps, many customers still want the option of a physical branch. In response, lenders are trying different ways to deliver a welcoming in-person experience.