Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 11:16am EST
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
As WeWork Grew, Wall Street Lent It Money, Credibility

Banks jockeying for a role in WeWork's public debut wooed founder Adam Neumann with sky-high valuations that would make him a billionaire many times over. Their loans to the company told a different story. 

 
Blackstone Takes Controlling Stake in Owner of Dating App Bumble

Blackstone Group is taking a majority stake in the owner of dating app Bumble as part of the private-equity giant's broader push to invest more in fast-growing companies. 

 
Allianz Upbeat as Profit Edges Higher

Allianz said it expects full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range after the German insurer posted a slight rise in third-quarter net profit to EUR1.95 billion. 

 
Credit Agricole Profit Beats Forecasts

Credit Agricole posted an above-forecast third-quarter net profit of EUR1.2 billion on a 4.8% rise in revenue and said its core Tier 1 ratio edged higher. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again. 

 
Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth. 

 
Tower Research to Pay $67 Million to Settle Spoofing Claims

Tower Research agreed to pay $67 million to settle regulatory claims that its traders manipulated the price of stock-index futures. 

 
Banks Don't Know What to Do With Their Branches

Even as they gravitate to banking apps, many customers still want the option of a physical branch. In response, lenders are trying different ways to deliver a welcoming in-person experience.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.69% 219.05 Delayed Quote.27.78%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -2.31% 12.28 Real-time Quote.28.95%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.21% 129.65 Delayed Quote.32.25%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.36% 51.5865 Delayed Quote.74.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Murray Bankruptcy Meeting in Morgantown, West Virginia
PU
11:35aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:35aANOTHER HURDLE IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS : Where to Seal the Deal -- Update
DJ
11:27aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:27aShell says gas leak on unit at Pernis oil refinery under control
RE
11:26aTrade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
RE
11:25aTrump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Roll Back Tariffs as Part of China Trade Deal -- Update
DJ
11:20aGap says still planning Old Navy spin-off as CEO departs
RE
11:19aOil down 1% after Trump douses hopes for roll back on China tariffs
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2AMUNDI : AMUNDI : Credit Agricole shares fall as French retail banking disappoints
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
5China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group