Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:16am EST
Credit Suisse Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank

Credit Suisse Group said it had appointed new leadership to head its investment banking and capital markets division, as the Swiss bank struggles to boost revenue. 

 
ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate. 

 
Balderton Raises $400 Million to Invest in Europe's Burgeoning Startup Scene

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest venture-capital firms, has raised $400 million for its seventh fund. 

 
UBS Fined for Misleading and Overcharging Wealthy Clients for a Decade

UBS overcharged and misled wealthy clients for a decade without detection, Hong Kong's securities regulator said, as it fined the bank and demanded millions of dollars in customer compensation. 

 
McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business. 

 
Boston Fed President Warns Central Banks Have Limited Tool Kits

Eric Rosengren warned on Monday many top central banks have a limited tool kit to deal with the next downturn, and added efforts to roll back regulations on banks may be exacerbating risks to the financial sector. 

 
Bank Share Buybacks Are a Limited-Time Offer

Share buybacks worth a total of $4 billion offer a rare reason to get excited about Europe's beleaguered banking sector right now. Investors should enjoy the boost while it lasts. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
Executives Convicted in Long-Running Italian Banking Scandal

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.34% 1.485 End-of-day quote.-1.04%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.26% 97.01 Delayed Quote.28.67%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.23% 13.015 Delayed Quote.20.79%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.49% 6.867 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.78% 91.18 Delayed Quote.20.10%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.35% 129.92 Delayed Quote.33.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 62.32 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.07% 1374 End-of-day quote.-43.92%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.54% 516.9 End-of-day quote.25.22%
UBS GROUP -0.53% 12.285 Delayed Quote.0.94%
WTI 0.67% 56.98 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Opening of 2019 Africa Investment Forum
PU
12:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Forensic Audits
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aAsia shares left guessing on trade, await Trump speech
RE
11/12PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa to attend 11th BRICS Summit in Brazil
PU
11/11NATIONAL STATISTICAL OFFICE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA : Gross Domestic Products - National Accounts 2010 - 2017
PU
11/11Malaysia's central bank extends maximum tenor of repo to five years
RE
11/11SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippine falls to near two-week low; Singapore gains
RE
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3PAMPA ENERGIA S.A : PAMPA: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
4YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
5Anheuser-Busch to buy out Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group