News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Credit Suisse Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank

Credit Suisse Group said it had appointed new leadership to head its investment banking and capital markets division, as the Swiss bank struggles to boost revenue.

ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate.

Balderton Raises $400 Million to Invest in Europe's Burgeoning Startup Scene

Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest venture-capital firms, has raised $400 million for its seventh fund.

UBS Fined for Misleading and Overcharging Wealthy Clients for a Decade

UBS overcharged and misled wealthy clients for a decade without detection, Hong Kong's securities regulator said, as it fined the bank and demanded millions of dollars in customer compensation.

McKinsey Bankruptcy Unit Faces Criminal Probe

A McKinsey unit faces mounting legal and court challenges as the giant consulting firm attempts to defend its bankruptcy-advisory business.

Boston Fed President Warns Central Banks Have Limited Tool Kits

Eric Rosengren warned on Monday many top central banks have a limited tool kit to deal with the next downturn, and added efforts to roll back regulations on banks may be exacerbating risks to the financial sector.

Bank Share Buybacks Are a Limited-Time Offer

Share buybacks worth a total of $4 billion offer a rare reason to get excited about Europe's beleaguered banking sector right now. Investors should enjoy the boost while it lasts.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market.

Executives Convicted in Long-Running Italian Banking Scandal

A Milan court on Friday convicted 13 former and current executives of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank and Nomura International in a long-running judicial saga tied to losses at the troubled Italian bank.