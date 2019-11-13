News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

New Zealand's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as it sought to balance the need to revive inflation against recent signs of stabilization in the domestic and global economies.

Proposed Bill Aims to Limit Consumer Loan Rates to 36%

A group of lawmakers wants to limit interest rates on consumer loans nationally at 36%, a move that worries the payday and online-lending industries.

Savior of Big Quebec Pension Fund to Step Down

Michael Sabia is ending his 11-year run as head of Canada's second-largest pension fund, during which he steered Caisse de dépôt & placement du Québec out of danger, diversified its investments and tripled its assets.

Nasdaq to Exit Energy Futures

Nasdaq said it has agreed to sell its struggling energy-futures business, NFX, to a unit of German exchange group Deutsche Börse, giving up on its four-year effort to break into commodities.

Auto Marketplace ACV Closes $150 Million Funding Round

A startup based far outside Silicon Valley in upstate New York has built a billion-dollar platform for auto dealers.

Fed Adds $111.909 Billion in Temporary Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $111.909 billion to financial markets on Tuesday.

Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time.

Investment Giants Raise Voices in Debate Over Their Impact on Competition

Vanguard and BlackRock are working to persuade Washington that they don't harm competition among corporations as a debate about the sway of the biggest U.S. money managers has caught the attention of regulators.

Russia's Sberbank Names Former Rusal CEO as Finance Chief

The appointment of Alexandra Bouriko, who is expected to join Moscow-based Sberbank on Jan. 1, comes as Russian banks are experiencing heightened domestic demand for loans as U.S. sanctions force Western banks to sever ties with some Russian clients.

Clarida: Lowering Inflation Created New Challenges for Central Banks

The success of the Federal Reserve and other central banks in reducing inflation and holding it at low levels has limited the scope for monetary policy to combat future downturns, a top Fed official said in a prepared speech Tuesday.