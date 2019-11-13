News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions between July and October.

Homespun Firms Challenge Wall Street's Muni-Bond Supremacy

Wall Street's hold on the municipal-bond market faces a challenge from small municipal advisers, as the SEC considers allowing these advisers to arrange private bond sales to skilled investors without the involvement of large banks and midsize brokers.

Sweden to Abandon Negative Rates, but Currency Can't Catch a Break

Sweden, unlike most of the rest of the slow-growth world, has had enough of negative interest rates, and next month, its central bank is expected to unwind them.

Why Falling Rates Haven't Sunk the Banks

Investors are bidding up bank shares hoping that a small decline in deposit costs is a taste of things to come.

Fed Adds $77.09 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $77.09 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Wednesday.

U.S. Bank Appoints New Head of AI

The bank has named Tanushree Luke, a former Capital One executive and Darpa scientist, as the head of its artificial-intelligence efforts.

ABN AMRO Profit Slides

ABN AMRO reported a 24% fall in net profit for the third quarter and said it has refined a plan to strengthen financial-crime detection, but that further action is needed to ensure full compliance.

New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

New Zealand's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as it sought to balance the need to revive inflation against recent signs of stabilization in the domestic and global economies.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Proposed Bill Aims to Limit Consumer Loan Rates to 36%

A group of lawmakers wants to limit interest rates on consumer loans nationally at 36%, a move that worries the payday and online-lending industries.