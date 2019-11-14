Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 07:16am EST
NN Profit Hit by Lower Non-Operating Items

Dutch insurer and asset-management firm NN Group reported a 35% fall in net profit for the third quarter to EUR515 million, mainly reflecting lower non-operating items. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Fed's Harker: It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady on Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated that he has opposed the central bank's rate cuts this year. 

 
Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions since July. 

 
Bank of Canada Expands Lending Toolkit

The Bank of Canada plans to expand its lending options with a new tool aimed at financial institutions experiencing short-term stress resulting from extraordinary events like a cyberattack or a natural disaster. 

 
Homespun Firms Challenge Wall Street's Muni-Bond Supremacy

Wall Street's hold on the municipal-bond market faces a challenge from small municipal advisers, as the SEC considers allowing these advisers to arrange private bond sales to skilled investors without the involvement of large banks and midsize brokers. 

 
Google Makes Push Into Banking With Checking Accounts

Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers, becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance. 

 
Fed Adds $77.09 Billion to Markets as Powell Affirms Liquidity Operation

The New York Fed added $77.09 billion in liquidity to financial markets as Fed chief Jerome Powell again affirmed that the operation and ones like it don't have any implications for the broader economy. 

 
Sweden to Abandon Negative Rates, but Currency Can't Catch a Break

Sweden, unlike most of the rest of the slow-growth world, has had enough of negative interest rates, and next month, its central bank is expected to unwind them. 

 
Why Falling Rates Haven't Sunk the Banks

Investors are bidding up bank shares hoping that a small decline in deposit costs is a taste of things to come.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.08% 1296.18 Delayed Quote.24.04%
NN GROUP N.V. 1.28% 35.5 Delayed Quote.1.21%
