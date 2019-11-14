Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/14/2019 | 04:22pm EST
Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy. 

 
Rewrite of Lower-Income Lending Rules to Advance in December

A top bank regulator is poised to propose changes to bank lending requirements that could potentially transform the way lenders make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to customers in lower-income areas. 

 
Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March. 

 
Powell Signals Optimism but Cites Trade Uncertainties

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the central bank was optimistic its interest-rate cuts this year would buoy the U.S. economy against headwinds, including trade uncertainty and a global slowdown. 

 
Fed's Bullard: After Three Cuts, It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said he doesn't see any need to lower interest rates beyond the three cuts the U.S. central bank has made this year. 

 
NN Profit Hit by Lower Non-Operating Items

Dutch insurer and asset-management firm NN Group reported a 35% fall in net profit for the third quarter to EUR515 million, mainly reflecting lower non-operating items. 

 
New York Fed Pumps In $104.293 Billion in Temporary Liquidity

The New York Fed added $104.293 billion to financial markets through overnight repurchase agreements and from a 13-day repo operation. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank of Canada Expands Lending Toolkit

The Bank of Canada plans to expand its lending options with a new tool aimed at financial institutions experiencing short-term stress resulting from extraordinary events like a cyberattack or a natural disaster. 

 
Homespun Firms Challenge Wall Street's Muni-Bond Supremacy

Wall Street's hold on the municipal-bond market faces a challenge from small municipal advisers, as the SEC considers allowing these advisers to arrange private bond sales to skilled investors without the involvement of large banks and midsize brokers.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NN GROUP N.V. 0.65% 35.45 Delayed Quote.1.21%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.39% 53.49 Delayed Quote.17.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : November 14, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) Claimants' Surrejoinder on New Jurisdictional Objection (June 28, 2019)
PU
04:26pHAYNES INTERNATIONAL : November 14, 2019 - Haynes International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results.pdf
PU
04:25pIN BRIEF : More than 200 horses in a sports bag – the electric drive in the Volkswagen ID.3
PU
04:10pSYNCRUDE CANADA : New production milestone fuelled by innovation
PU
04:05pThe Australian Institute of Company Directors and Out Leadership announce the launch of Quorum, the first LGBT+ board level initiative of its kind in Australia
SE
04:05pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy, blumenthal introduce bipartisan bill to support and expand regional greenhouse gas reduction programs
PU
04:04pS&P 500 notches another record, shakes off dour Cisco forecast
RE
04:04pDeal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says
DJ
04:00pURANIUM ONE : Q3 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
