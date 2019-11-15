Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 12:16am EST
China PBOC Injects CNY200 Bln of Liquidity Into Banking System

China's central bank injected 200 billion yuan ($28.5 billion) in liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility, in a bid to maintain ample funds in the financial sector. 

 
CVC-Led Consortium Seeks Bidders For Malaysia's QSR

CVC Capital Partners and its consortium partner are seeking buyers for their stake in KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Southeast Asia, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion, people with knowledge of the process said. 

 
Bank of Canada's Poloz Says AI Could Boost Future Growth

Technological advances such as artificial intelligence could be supporting global economic expansion while simultaneously holding back wage growth and inflation, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said. 

 
Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy. 

 
Fidelity, T. Rowe Win Preliminary OK on New Stock-Picking ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave a green light to several firms' plans to create ETFs that choose securities without exposing the managers' trading tactics. 

 
Grab-Backed OVO to Launch Money Market Fund in Indonesia Soon

OVO, an Indonesian digital payments firm backed by Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings Inc, plans to launch a money-market fund product as early as next month as the billion-dollar startup expands into financial services. 

 
SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor. 

 
Rewrite of Lower-Income Lending Rules to Advance in December

A top bank regulator is poised to propose changes to bank lending requirements that could potentially transform the way lenders make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to customers in lower-income areas. 

 
Wells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March. 

 
Powell Signals Optimism but Cites Trade Uncertainties

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the central bank was optimistic its interest-rate cuts this year would buoy the U.S. economy against headwinds, including trade uncertainty and a global slowdown.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.28% 4289 End-of-day quote.-38.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 7.0106 Delayed Quote.2.30%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.38% 53.49 Delayed Quote.15.65%
WIRECARD AG 0.95% 121.95 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aGermany's 2020 budget set to rise by 1.1% - draft
RE
01:43aStocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails
RE
01:40aBOJ breaks its stock buying pattern, sparks talk of tapering
RE
01:38aERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Proposed revised access arrangement for the Mid-West and South-West Gas Distribution Systems - Final decision and access arrangement
PU
01:34aHong Kong paralyzed for fifth day, students guard campuses
RE
01:34aHong Kong's cash pool tightens as Alibaba primes for $13 billion listing
RE
01:33aEXPLAINER : Why is Alibaba listing in Hong Kong?
RE
01:32aChina's major cities drag on new home prices in October
RE
01:30aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Together for a New Chapter in BRICS Cooperation
PU
01:29aMalaysia's economy loses momentum in third quarter, but outlook intact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2Stocks cheered by trade deal hopes but caution prevails
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
4Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
5Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group