News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEB Slides Ahead of TV Report on Money Laundering

Shares in Sweden's SEB plunged after the lender said it has been contacted by a Swedish TV show that claims it has information on the bank ahead of a program it will air on suspected money laundering in the Baltics.

China PBOC Injects CNY200 Bln of Liquidity Into Banking System

China's central bank injected 200 billion yuan ($28.5 billion) in liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility, in a bid to maintain ample funds in the financial sector.

CVC-Led Consortium Seeks Bidders For Malaysia's QSR

CVC Capital Partners and its consortium partner are seeking buyers for their stake in KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Southeast Asia, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion, people with knowledge of the process said.

Bank of Canada's Poloz Says AI Could Boost Future Growth

Technological advances such as artificial intelligence could be supporting global economic expansion while simultaneously holding back wage growth and inflation, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

European Asset Manager Azimut Enters U.S. Market for GP Stakes

European asset manager Azimut is adding its name to the growing list of firms that acquire stakes in private-capital firms.

Goldman Promotes 465 Managing Directors as It Looks to Regain Luster

Women make up a record 29% of newly minted managing directors at the firm, slightly higher than the roughly one-quarter in each of the past two cycles. Two-thirds are millennials, a group Wall Street banks have struggled to keep happy.

Fidelity, T. Rowe Win Preliminary OK on New Stock-Picking ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission gave a green light to several firms' plans to create ETFs that choose securities without exposing the managers' trading tactics.

Grab-Backed OVO to Launch Money Market Fund in Indonesia Soon

OVO, an Indonesian digital payments firm backed by Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab Holdings Inc, plans to launch a money-market fund product as early as next month as the billion-dollar startup expands into financial services.

SoftBank's $1 Billion Investment in Wirecard Came With a Twist-No SoftBank Cash

Shares of electronic payments company Wirecard jumped in April after news of an investment by SoftBank, but the commitment ended up coming from the personal accounts of a group of SoftBank employees and an outside investor.

Rewrite of Lower-Income Lending Rules to Advance in December

A top bank regulator is poised to propose changes to bank lending requirements that could potentially transform the way lenders make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to customers in lower-income areas.