News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/18/2019 | 12:16am EST
China's Central Bank to Take Steps to Curb Rising Consumer Prices

Beijing continues efforts to stimulate both domestic demand and slowing economic growth while embroiled in a trade fight with the U.S. 

 
Chinese State-Backed Investors Extend Support to Yet Another Bank

Harbin Bank, a politically linked midsize lender, said key private shareholders have been replaced by government investors, becoming the latest financial institution to get state backing this year. 

 
SEB Slides Ahead of TV Report on Money Laundering

Shares in Sweden's SEB plunged after the lender said it has been contacted by a Swedish TV show that claims it has information on the bank ahead of a program it will air on suspected money laundering in the Baltics. 

 
LLR Partners to Target $1.4 Billion for Its Sixth Fund

Private-equity firm LLR Partners is preparing to seek $1.4 billion for its sixth midmarket fund, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Massachusetts PRIM Boosts Operational Oversight With Albourne Hire

Massachusetts's largest state pension manager is focusing its gaze more intently on how its investment managers operate their firms. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
China PBOC Injects CNY200 Bln of Liquidity Into Banking System

China's central bank injected 200 billion yuan ($28.5 billion) in liquidity into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility, in a bid to maintain ample funds in the financial sector. 

 
CVC-Led Consortium Seeks Bidders For Malaysia's QSR

CVC Capital Partners and its consortium partner are seeking buyers for their stake in KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Southeast Asia, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion, people with knowledge of the process said. 

 
Bank of Canada's Poloz Says AI Could Boost Future Growth

Technological advances such as artificial intelligence could be supporting global economic expansion while simultaneously holding back wage growth and inflation, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said. 

 
SEC Chairman Warns on Practices That Risk Teachers' Savings

A sweeping federal enforcement initiative aimed at sales practices related to retirement savings for teachers began after the nation's top securities regulator heard things in town halls that worried him.

