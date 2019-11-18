News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues.

Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis.

Aviva to Keep China, Singapore Units

Aviva plans to retain its Singapore and China units, but said it was still considering options for its other Asian operations after reports that rivals were looking to buy the company's assets in Singapore and Vietnam.

An Unlikely Hong Kong Industry Takes a Hit Amid Drop in Mainland Visitors

For years, popular stops in Hong Kong for mainland Chinese tourists have included the iconic Victoria Peak, the family-friendly Disneyland-and the humdrum offices of some of the city's big insurance companies. As protests rage on, sharp drops in visitor arrivals have dented a lucrative sales channel for large life insurers.

Why China's Smaller Banks Are Wobbling

Problems with funding, lending and management are emerging after years of rapid growth. Here's how China's banking system works-and what's going wrong.

China's Central Bank to Take Steps to Curb Rising Consumer Prices

Beijing continues efforts to stimulate both domestic demand and slowing economic growth while embroiled in a trade fight with the U.S.

Chinese State-Backed Investors Extend Support to Yet Another Bank

Harbin Bank, a politically linked midsize lender, said key private shareholders have been replaced by government investors, becoming the latest financial institution to get state backing this year.

SEB Slides Ahead of TV Report on Money Laundering

Shares in Sweden's SEB plunged after the lender said it has been contacted by a Swedish TV show that claims it has information on the bank ahead of a program it will air on suspected money laundering in the Baltics.

LLR Partners to Target $1.4 Billion for Its Sixth Fund

Private-equity firm LLR Partners is preparing to seek $1.4 billion for its sixth midmarket fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Massachusetts PRIM Boosts Operational Oversight With Albourne Hire

Massachusetts's largest state pension manager is focusing its gaze more intently on how its investment managers operate their firms.