Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:16am EST
Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues. 

 
Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis. 

 
Aviva to Keep China, Singapore Units

Aviva plans to retain its Singapore and China units, but said it was still considering options for its other Asian operations after reports that rivals were looking to buy the company's assets in Singapore and Vietnam. 

 
An Unlikely Hong Kong Industry Takes a Hit Amid Drop in Mainland Visitors

For years, popular stops in Hong Kong for mainland Chinese tourists have included the iconic Victoria Peak, the family-friendly Disneyland-and the humdrum offices of some of the city's big insurance companies. As protests rage on, sharp drops in visitor arrivals have dented a lucrative sales channel for large life insurers. 

 
Why China's Smaller Banks Are Wobbling

Problems with funding, lending and management are emerging after years of rapid growth. Here's how China's banking system works-and what's going wrong. 

 
China's Central Bank to Take Steps to Curb Rising Consumer Prices

Beijing continues efforts to stimulate both domestic demand and slowing economic growth while embroiled in a trade fight with the U.S. 

 
Chinese State-Backed Investors Extend Support to Yet Another Bank

Harbin Bank, a politically linked midsize lender, said key private shareholders have been replaced by government investors, becoming the latest financial institution to get state backing this year. 

 
SEB Slides Ahead of TV Report on Money Laundering

Shares in Sweden's SEB plunged after the lender said it has been contacted by a Swedish TV show that claims it has information on the bank ahead of a program it will air on suspected money laundering in the Baltics. 

 
LLR Partners to Target $1.4 Billion for Its Sixth Fund

Private-equity firm LLR Partners is preparing to seek $1.4 billion for its sixth midmarket fund, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Massachusetts PRIM Boosts Operational Oversight With Albourne Hire

Massachusetts's largest state pension manager is focusing its gaze more intently on how its investment managers operate their firms.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -4.81% 414.5 Delayed Quote.15.69%
GROUPE SEB 0.43% 141.7 Real-time Quote.25.09%
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD. 2.03% 1.51 End-of-day quote.-15.64%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. -0.15% 61.9 Delayed Quote.39.48%
PRIM, S.A. 1.33% 11.4 End-of-day quote.7.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed must secure guarantee on 2020 cap funding
PU
11:53aTrump and Powell met Monday at White House to discuss economy
RE
11:51aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:50aBANK OF JAMAICA : 14-Day Repo Auction Announcement -18 November 2019
PU
11:47aU.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension
RE
11:41aOil prices fall about $1 on trade talks uncertainty
RE
11:35aDollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal
RE
11:35aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : September 2019 U.S. Passenger Airline Employment Data
PU
11:35aEASTERN PARTNERSHIP : Media experts meet in Riga to shape future donor support
PU
11:35aL B FOSTER : Saving costs? Extending asset life?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5IQE PLC : IQE : shares plunge as UK tech firm hit by trade turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group