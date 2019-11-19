News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed.

AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with Visa and Mastercard.

Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues.

Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis.

TD Ameritrade Beefs Up Personalization With AI

Vijay Sankaran, chief information officer at TD Ameritrade, is betting that artificial intelligence-powered customer service and personalization will help it stand out from competitors.

Aviva to Keep China, Singapore Units

Aviva plans to retain its Singapore and China units, but said it was still considering options for its other Asian operations after reports that rivals were looking to buy the company's assets in Singapore and Vietnam.

An Unlikely Hong Kong Tourist Trap Takes a Hit as Insurers Seek Cover

For years, popular stops in Hong Kong for mainland Chinese tourists have included the iconic Victoria Peak, the family-friendly Disneyland-and the humdrum offices of some of the city's big insurance companies. As protests rage on, sharp drops in visitor arrivals have dented a lucrative sales channel for large life insurers.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Why China's Smaller Banks Are Wobbling

Problems with funding, lending and management are emerging after years of rapid growth. Here's how China's banking system works-and what's going wrong.

China's Central Bank to Take Steps to Curb Rising Consumer Prices

Beijing continues efforts to stimulate both domestic demand and slowing economic growth while embroiled in a trade fight with the U.S.