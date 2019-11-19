News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Real-Estate Brokerage Compass Buys AI Startup Detectica

Compass, a SoftBank-backed real-estate brokerage company,said it had acquired an artificial-intelligence startup to help improve the buying and selling process for its agents and their clients.

SEB Says Suspect Customers Already Known, Dealt With

SEB said that a list of suspicious customers passed onto it by investigative journalists ahead of a program on suspected money laundering, were mostly already known to the bank.

Julius Baer Warns on Impairment

Julius Baer's assets under management rose by around 10% in the first 10 months of the year, but the company cautioned that its full-year results will be hit by an impairment charge of CHF99 million related to its Kairos unti.

Deutsche Boerse May Bid for BME-La Informacion

Deutsche Boerse is studying a bid for Spanish stock-exchange operator BME, according to newspaper La Informacion.

RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed.

AmEx Is Paying Up to Get Businesses to Accept Its Cards

American Express is offering bonuses ranging from less than $10,000 to about $450,000 to businesses that start taking its cards, an effort to catch up with Visa and Mastercard.

Madrid Stock Exchange Attracts Interest From European Rivals

A bidding war for the Madrid stock exchange looked likely as one rival European exchange made a bid and another stated its interest in the Spanish bourse, in the latest push for consolidation among trading venues.

Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis.

TD Ameritrade Beefs Up Personalization With AI

Vijay Sankaran, chief information officer at TD Ameritrade, is betting that artificial intelligence-powered customer service and personalization will help it stand out from competitors.

Aviva to Keep China, Singapore Units

Aviva plans to retain its Singapore and China units, but said it was still considering options for its other Asian operations after reports that rivals were looking to buy the company's assets in Singapore and Vietnam.