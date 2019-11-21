News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

HSBC Investment Bank Chief to Move Aside

HSBC Holdings is parting ways with another long-serving executive, investment bank head Samir Assaf, in a reshuffling of its management team that could see more division heads leave the bank.

PayPal to Buy Honey Science for $4 Billion

PayPal has reached a roughly $4 billion deal to buy shopping and rewards platform Honey Science, as it pushes to gain a bigger role in consumers' shopping habits.

Investors Challenge RAIT Financial Over Planned Sale to Fortress

A group of investors is raising money to bail out RAIT Financial Trust, a commercial real-estate investment trust headed to a bankruptcy auction.

Wirecard Shares Drop on Lack of Audit Opinion for Singapore Arm

The German electronic-payments company's accounting practices in Asia are under investigation, and the stock fell after it emerged that an auditor hadn't fully signed off on its Singapore arm's most recent accounts.

Swedbank May Have Breached US Sanctions Against Russia, SVT Reports

The Stockholm-based badnk may have violated U.S. sanctions against Russia by facilitating the transfer of about 10 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from gun maker Kalashnikov to a U.S. subsidiary in Florida, according to a report by the Swedish state broadcaster.

Senators Try, Try Again to Fix Pension Funds

Senate Republicans expect to unveil a plan today to stabilize the failing pensions of 1.3 million miners, truckers, and other workers and retirees.

Fed Adds $74.35 Billion in Overnight Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $74.35 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Wednesday.

Aon Pushes Into Online Insurance for Small Business

Aon has agreed to acquire startup CoverWallet, as insurers are competing to figure out how to sell insurance to small businesses online.

Bank Accused of Breaching Money Laundering Laws-More Than 23 Million Times

Westpac, Australia's second-largest bank, has been accused of the biggest breach of the country's money laundering and terrorism financing laws in history, including failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation.

