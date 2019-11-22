Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/22/2019 | 12:16am EST
Charles Schwab Holds Talks to Buy TD Ameritrade

Charles Schwab is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade in a deal that would reshape the discount-brokerage market. 

 
Boldstart Ventures Drops Interest in Enterprise Blockchain

The New York seed firm Boldstart Ventures evaluated some 750 enterprise blockchain startups through an accelerator program, MState, but invested in just one, according to Ed Sim, the firm's founder and managing partner. 

 
Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said. 

 
Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December. 

 
Blackstone Cashes Out of Rental-Home Empire

Blackstone Group sold the last of its stake in Invitation Homes, the company it created after the housing crisis to scoop up foreclosed single-family properties from the courthouse steps, spruce them up and rent them out. 

 
The Future of Online Trading Is in Banking and Wealth Management

First beat your rivals up on price, and then buy one. If that is how things play out for Charles Schwab, investors could stand to gain. 

 
Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday. 

 
Emerging-Market Losses Hurt Ashmore Fund

Near-simultaneous losses from large investments in Argentina, Lebanon and Ecuador hit the emerging-markets bond mutual fund. 

 
European Financial Stocks Poised for Best Year Since 2013

Investors betting on takeovers among the region's biggest exchange operators and improving prospects for asset managers have boosted financial stocks even as banks continue to slump.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP -3.28% 459.4 Delayed Quote.25.71%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.02% 66.082 Delayed Quote.52.78%
INVITATION HOMES INC. -2.46% 29.32 Delayed Quote.46.02%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 16.92% 48.38 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.08% 51.66 Delayed Quote.73.16%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 7.33% 48.03 Delayed Quote.15.65%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.01% 59.729 Delayed Quote.58.27%
