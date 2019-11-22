News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bridgewater Bets Big on Market Drop

Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March, said people familiar with the matter.

Data and Deregulation Fuel the Global Fintech Boom

Does your phone know you better than your bank? If so, you are likely helping to build the fintech boom.

Index Funds Need Better Gatekeepers

The collapse of a marble-mining stock in Hong Kong underlines index giants' newfound responsibility as the de facto regulators of capital flows.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Charles Schwab Holds Talks to Buy TD Ameritrade

The companies are holding talks toward a deal that would likely value TD Ameritrade at around $26 billion and would reshape the discount-brokerage market.

Temasek to Expand Investment in Asian Agriculture Technology Companies

Investments into Asian firms will likely accelerate in coming years to make up a greater proportion of Temasek's total bets in the agricultural-technology industry, an executive of the state investment company said.

Levine Leichtman Capital Acquires Tool Maker Milton Industries

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has acquired Milton Industries, a provider of tools and accessories for end markets including aerospace, defense, vehicle service and agriculture.

Boldstart Ventures Drops Interest in Enterprise Blockchain

The New York seed firm Boldstart Ventures evaluated some 750 enterprise blockchain startups through an accelerator program, MState, but invested in just one, according to Ed Sim, the firm's founder and managing partner.

Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said.

Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks.