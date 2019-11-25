News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages.

Singapore Startup Tookitaki Banks on Sanctions Compliance

Singapore startup Tookitaki Holding has raised $11.7 million to sell its financial fraud detection software to banks as regulators push the sector to comply with U.S. sanctions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

India's Paytm Secures $1 Billion Investment From SoftBank, Ant Financial

The parent of Indian mobile-payments startup Paytm has secured $1 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group and China's Ant Financial Services Group, giving it more firepower in a fast-growing but crowded market.

Westpac Expects Rise in Expenses

Westpac Banking Corp. said it expected expenses would jump by up to $54 million this financial year as it takes steps to bolster its financial crime efforts in the wake of the damning charges leveled last week.

Fed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $93.5 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Monday.

Star Fund Manager Is Going Strong, but He's Also 86

At Loomis Sayles, which manages $286 billion, there is a continuing discussion about what to do when it is time for Dan Fuss to retire.

Fed Adds $80.6 Billion to Financial System in Latest Repo Transactions

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $80.6 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Friday. It also bought $7.50 billion in Treasury bills.

Bridgewater Makes $1.5 Billion Options Bet on Market Drop

Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has made a big bet that stock markets around the world will fall by March; firm's founder says Bridgewater isn't bearish on stock markets overall.

Regulator to Rehear Disciplinary Case Due to Potential Conflict

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, in a highly unusual step, is rehearing a case barring a former brokerage executive from the business because of an undisclosed conflict involving the case's hearing officer.