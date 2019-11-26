News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

AIG to Sell Vast Majority of Fortitude Stake to Carlyle, T&D

American International Group said it would sell the vast majority of its stake in Fortitude Group Holdings to Carlyle Group and Japanese insurance firm T&D Holdings for roughly $1.8 billion.

Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year.

SEC Moves to Overhaul Rules on Mutual Funds' Use of Derivatives

The SEC is taking another stab at regulating the use of derivatives by investment funds, after an attempt by the Obama administration to establish stricter rules was shelved amid industry opposition.

Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages.

Westpac Banking CEO and Chairman Depart

The chief executive and chairman are stepping down as Australia's second-largest bank seeks to steady itself after being accused of breaching anti-money-laundering finance laws millions of times.

Bank Branch Closings Weigh on Rural Communities, Fed Finds

A majority of U.S. counties have lost bank branches, and rural communities with poorer residents or large minority populations have been particularly hard hit, according to new Federal Reserve research.

Fed Adds $93.5 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $93.5 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Monday.

Singapore Startup Tookitaki Banks on Sanctions Compliance

Singapore startup Tookitaki Holding has raised $11.7 million to sell its financial fraud detection software to banks as regulators push the sector to comply with U.S. sanctions.

Fed Officials Close to Filling Two Top Markets Jobs

Federal Reserve officials are in the final stages of a search to fill two top staff jobs overseeing its financial markets operations, with candidates including those from inside and outside the central bank.

Westpac Expects Rise in Expenses

Westpac Banking Corp. said it expected expenses would jump by up to $54 million this financial year as it takes steps to bolster its financial crime efforts in the wake of the damning charges leveled last week.