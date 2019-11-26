Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/26/2019 | 11:16am EST
New York Fed Adds $92.7 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $92.7 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system. 

 
TD Bank Keeps Valuable Sweep Deal in Schwab-Ameritrade Merger

TD will continue to collect fees for maintaining uninvested cash in sweep deposit accounts for Ameritrade's legacy customers until at least 2031. 

 
SoftBank Criticized by Investors After WeWork Wipeout

SoftBank Group's biggest investors are putting pressure on the tech conglomerate over its governance and for a string of bad investments in its $100 billion investment fund. 

 
Goldman Sachs Goes Downmarket

While the white-shoe bank's private wealth management business has targeted the ultra-rich, Goldman has made moves to serve a much broader market, according to Barron's. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
AIG to Sell Vast Majority of Fortitude Stake to Carlyle, T&D

American International Group said it would sell the vast majority of its stake in Fortitude Group Holdings to Carlyle Group and Japanese insurance firm T&D Holdings for roughly $1.8 billion. 

 
Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year. 

 
SEC Moves to Overhaul Rules on Mutual Funds' Use of Derivatives

The SEC is taking another stab at regulating the use of derivatives by investment funds, after an attempt by the Obama administration to establish stricter rules was shelved amid industry opposition. 

 
Investment Advisers Fear Losing Out in Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

Schwab's plan to buy TD Ameritrade isn't sitting well with investment advisers who park their clients' money with the big online brokerages. 

 
Westpac Banking CEO and Chairman Depart

The chief executive and chairman are stepping down as Australia's second-largest bank seeks to steady itself after being accused of breaching anti-money-laundering finance laws millions of times.

