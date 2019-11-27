Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/27/2019 | 12:16pm GMT
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said that around 194 suspicious clients at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken are suspected of using the bank to launder money though Swedish and Baltic accounts, with around $49.4 million linked to the Magnitsky case. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk. 

 
Hedge Fund Should Pay Restitution to Mine Investors, Prosecutors Say

The U.S. Justice Department has thrown its weight behind a group of past investors in an African mine who say they were the victims of a bribery scheme by the hedge fund Sculptor Capital Management. 

 
Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says

Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard said that three central-bank rate cuts have put monetary policy in the right place for now, in remarks that also sketched out her preferred path for updating central-bank tools to deal with a low interest-rate world. 

 
U.K. Regulator Cracks Down on Marketing of Riskiest Bonds

The U.K.'s financial regulator banned the marketing of some of the riskiest types of bonds to mom-and-pop investors, after the collapse of a lender earlier this year left thousands of people poised to lose a significant portion of their investments. 

 
TD Bank Keeps Valuable Sweep Deal in Schwab-Ameritrade Merger

TD will continue to collect fees for maintaining uninvested cash in sweep deposit accounts for Ameritrade's legacy customers until at least 2031.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.29% 75.46 Delayed Quote.44.95%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.13% 222.45 Delayed Quote.33.34%
GROUPE SEB 0.07% 138.7 Real-time Quote.22.87%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.64% 1365 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 3.70% 82.84 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
UBS GROUP 0.49% 12.205 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34aEU sues Denmark over misuse of term 'feta' on Danish cheeses
RE
07:32aTSX futures gain on rising hopes of a trade deal
RE
07:31aPfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production
RE
07:30aDeutsche Bank sells $50 billion in assets to Goldman Sachs amid overhaul - source
RE
07:26aStock futures tick higher on trade deal hopes; focus on data ahead of Thanksgiving
RE
07:26aGulf state investors step in to help Aramco hit IPO target - sources
RE
07:24aEU sues Greece for failing to recover illegal aid from miner Larco
RE
07:21aDeere's earnings fall on trade tensions, poor weather
RE
07:21aJohnson offers 'cast-iron guarantee' on British health service
RE
07:19aKuwait's KIA plans to invest in Aramco IPO - two sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

