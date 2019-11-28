Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/28/2019 | 12:16am EST
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts. 

 
New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable. 

 
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader. 

 
AXA to Fully Exit Coal Industry in Europe by 2030

French insurer AXA said that it will exit the coal industry in the European Union and the 36 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development by 2030. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures. 

 
CFTC Fines Goldman Sachs $1 Million for Failing to Record Calls

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered a Goldman Sachs Group subsidiary to pay $1 million to settle charges it failed to obtain and retain recordings of certain phone lines on a sales and trading desk.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA -0.46% 24.805 Real-time Quote.31.54%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.34% 75.72 Delayed Quote.44.95%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 0.22% 222.95 Delayed Quote.33.16%
GROUPE SEB 0.72% 139.6 Real-time Quote.23.76%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 3.13% 1385 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
SUN CORPORATION -1.67% 1409 End-of-day quote.118.11%
UBS GROUP 0.53% 12.225 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
