Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:16am EST
Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them. 

 
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts. 

 
New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable. 

 
Bank Math Adds Up to Possible December Squeeze

Don't rule out another bumpy New Year's Eve in the funding markets. 

 
UBS Trader Hits Pay Dirt With Chinese Junk Debt

A focus on a corner of finance that has grown rapidly-dollar bonds from Chinese borrowers with low or no credit ratings-has proved lucrative for a Hong Kong-based trader. 

 
AXA to Fully Exit Coal Industry in Europe by 2030

French insurer AXA said that it will exit the coal industry in the European Union and the 36 member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development by 2030. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings

The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that it has fined Citigroup Inc.'s U.K. operations GBP44 million ($56.6 million) for regulatory reporting failures.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 0.12% 24.835 Real-time Quote.31.54%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.34% 75.72 Delayed Quote.45.45%
GROUPE SEB -0.36% 139.1 Real-time Quote.23.76%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.08% 1400 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
SUN CORPORATION -1.67% 1409 End-of-day quote.118.11%
UBS GROUP -0.20% 12.2 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
12:18pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Revenue Statistics 2019 launches on Thursday 5 December 2019
PU
12:18pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : 3 reasons why arbitration and ADR should play a role in climate disputes
PU
12:16pLow Inflation, Stagnant Economy Drive Calls for Bigger Mexico Rate Cuts
DJ
12:11pCanadian National Railway implements recovery plan after eight-day strike
RE
11:42aEXCLUSIVE : Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny
RE
11:39aNo reason to panic about U.S. consumption
11:24aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics
5PORR AG : Q3/19: PORR AG with high order backlog and updated guidance for 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group