News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/29/2019 | 04:16pm EST
E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. 

 
Norwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations

Police have launched an investigation into Norwegian bank DNB ASA's involvement in handling payments from an Icelandic fishing company embroiled in a bribery probe. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
CFTC Relying More Heavily on Coordination with Criminal Prosecutors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the 2019 fiscal year filed a record 16 enforcement actions alongside related criminal charges, the agency said this week in its annual enforcement report. 

 
Silicon Valley-Backed App Lenders Use Phone Data to Chase Borrowers

Silicon Valley venture capital is funding a wave of fintech startups in India that use data from consumers' cellphones to collect on debts in ways that are illegal in both India and the U.S. 

 
Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them. 

 
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund. 

 
Swedish Broadcaster Alleges SEB Ties to Money Laundering, Magnitsky Affair

Swedish state broadcaster SVT said about 194 clients at a Swedish lender are suspected of money laundering through their Swedish and Baltic accounts. 

 
New York Fed Adds $108.95 Billion to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $108.95 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system in its continuing effort to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain stable.

DNB ASA -6.44% 154.8 Delayed Quote.19.76%
GROUPE SEB 1.37% 141 Real-time Quote.23.32%
SUN CORPORATION 1.07% 1419 End-of-day quote.119.66%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.63% 51.83 Delayed Quote.6.54%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -0.68% 49.5 Delayed Quote.20.01%
