News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 12:16am EST
Private-Equity Cash Piles Up as Takeover Targets Get Pricier

U.S. private-equity firms, armed with a record amount of cash, are struggling to find ways to spend it, as already expensive takeover candidates have gotten even pricier, making many of them too rich for even the most optimistic private-equity buyer. 

 
E*Trade's Future Is Clouded by Schwab-TD Ameritrade Deal

The prospects of E*Trade as an acquisition target dimmed in the wake of the $26 billion merger announcement of its two larger rivals, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. 

 
Yes Bank Plans to Raise $2 Bln via Preferential Share Allotment

The bank's board has approved a proposal under which $1.2 billion worth of shares will be bought by Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and another $500 million by Citax Holdings Ltd. & Citax Investment Group. 

 
Norwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations

Police have launched an investigation into Norwegian bank DNB ASA's involvement in handling payments from an Icelandic fishing company embroiled in a bribery probe. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
CFTC Relying More Heavily on Coordination with Criminal Prosecutors

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the 2019 fiscal year filed a record 16 enforcement actions alongside related criminal charges, the agency said this week in its annual enforcement report. 

 
Silicon Valley-Backed App Lenders Use Phone Data to Chase Borrowers

Silicon Valley venture capital is funding a wave of fintech startups in India that use data from consumers' cellphones to collect on debts in ways that are illegal in both India and the U.S. 

 
Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them. 

 
NYSE Wants to Let Companies Raise Capital Through Direct Listings

The New York Stock Exchange has submitted a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow companies going public through a direct listing to raise capital. 

 
Appeals Court Shields Sun Capital From Pension Liability

A federal appeals court ruled private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners isn't on the hook for a multimillion-dollar penalty for withdrawing from a bankrupt brass manufacturer's pension fund.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -6.44% 154.8 Delayed Quote.12.05%
SHARE PLC 0.00% 30.5 Delayed Quote.34.07%
SUN CORPORATION 1.07% 1419 End-of-day quote.119.66%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -0.63% 51.83 Delayed Quote.5.86%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -0.68% 49.5 Delayed Quote.19.19%
YES BANK LIMITED -2.50% 68.3 End-of-day quote.-62.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Cote d'Ivoire is moving towards the validation of its National Strategy to implement the AfCFTA
PU
01:31aAsian currencies shrug off China data as trade uncertainty looms
RE
01:29aMalaysia's October exports seen down 12.6% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:21aJapan shares rally as strong China data ease growth concerns
RE
01:19aChina appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aGlobal stocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes
RE
01:11aStocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes
RE
01:07aHong Kong Airlines must improve financial position or risk losing licence - government
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

